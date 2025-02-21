Terephthalic Acid (TPA) Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Terephthalic Acid (TPA) World, Regions and Countries Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world terephthalic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for terephthalic acid.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of terephthalic acid

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on terephthalic acid capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles terephthalic acid manufacturers in the world market

Terephthalic Acid market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global terephthalic acid market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world terephthalic acid market in 2019-2024?

What was the global terephthalic acid capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world terephthalic acid market?

What are the main regional/country terephthalic acid markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world terephthalic acid market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world terephthalic acid supply and demand?

Are there terephthalic acid projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Terephthalic Acid Properties and Uses



2. Terephthalic Acid Manufacturing Processes



3. Terephthalic Acid World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Terephthalic Acid Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Terephthalic Acid Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Terephthalic Acid Consumption

World Consumption

Consumption Trends in Europe

Consumption Trends in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Trends in North America

3.4. Terephthalic Acid Global Trade

World Trade Dynamics

Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Terephthalic Acid Prices



4. Terephthalic Acid Regional Markets Analysis

Each Country Section Comprises the Following Parts:

Total Installed Capacity in Country

Production in Country

Manufacturers in Country

Consumption of in Country

Export and Import in Country

Prices in Country

4.1. Terephthalic Acid European Market Analysis

Countries Covered:

Belgium

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Russia

Spain

UK

4.2. Terephthalic Acid Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Countries Included:

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Pakistan

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Terephthalic Acid North American Market Analysis

Countries Under Consideration:

Canada

USA

4.4. Terephthalic Acid Latin American Market Analysis

Countries Overviewed:

Brazil

Mexico

4.5. Terephthalic Acid Middle East Market Analysis

Countries Examined:

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

5. Terephthalic Acid Global Market Forecast

5.1. Terephthalic Acid Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Production Forecast

Projects

5.2. Terephthalic Acid Consumption Forecast Up to 2034

World Consumption Forecast

Forecast of Consumption in Europe

Consumption Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Consumption Forecast in North America

5.3. Terephthalic Acid Market Prices Forecast Up to 2034



6. Key Companies in the Terephthalic Acid Market Worldwide



7. Terephthalic Acid Feedstock Market



8. Terephthalic Acid End-use Sector

8.1. Consumption by Application

8.2. Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



