Sustainability and Energy Management Software Markets - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 with Analysis by Deployment, End Use and Region

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability and Energy Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Sustainability and Energy Management Software was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the sustainability and energy management software market is driven by several factors, including increasing government regulations on energy efficiency, the rising focus on corporate sustainability, and advancements in IoT and AI technologies. The demand for real-time energy monitoring and predictive analytics is fueling market growth, particularly in industries with high energy consumption.

Additionally, the growing pressure on businesses to report environmental performance, coupled with the need to reduce operational costs, is propelling the adoption of these software solutions. The shift toward smart cities, renewable energy integration, and the circular economy is further driving market expansion.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Sustainability and Energy Management Software market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Utilities & Energy, Building Automation, Automotive, Other End-Uses).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.3%. The Cloud Deployment segment is also set to grow at 12% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $475.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.6% CAGR to reach $485 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Accruent, LLC, Accuvio, CA Technologies, Inc., Ecova, Inc., Enablon SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Sustainability and Energy Management Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 186 major companies featured in this Sustainability and Energy Management Software market report include:

Accruent, LLC

Accuvio

CA Technologies, Inc.

Ecova, Inc.

Enablon SA

Envizi

Figbytes Inc.

Gensuite LLC

IBM Corporation

Iconics, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SA

thinkstep AG

UL LLC (Underwriters Laboratories)

Urjanet, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 266 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Sustainability and Energy Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Corporate Sustainability Initiatives Drives Adoption of Energy Management Software

Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprints Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Sustainability Software

Technological Innovations in AI and IoT Propel Growth in Energy Management Software Market

Increasing Focus on Smart Buildings and Energy Efficiency Solutions Spurs Market Demand

Integration of Renewable Energy Systems into Business Operations Expands Market Reach

Adoption of Cloud-Based Sustainability Software Generates Opportunities for Real-Time Data Insights

Focus on Reducing Energy Costs and Enhancing Operational Efficiency Propels Market Growth

Emergence of Advanced Analytics for Sustainability Reporting Expands Market Applications

Rising Adoption of Circular Economy Practices Throws Spotlight on Sustainability Software Solutions

Expansion of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Reporting Strengthens Demand for Sustainability Software

Growth in Corporate Responsibility Programs Accelerates Demand for Energy Management Software

Surge in Government Initiatives for Green Energy Drives Adoption of Sustainability Platforms

Increasing Focus on Waste Management and Resource Efficiency Generates New Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qib8or

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment