Robotic Software Platforms Industry Research 2025 Featuring Analysis of 55 Major Companies

The global market for Robotic Software Platforms was valued at US$11.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030.
The global market for Robotic Software Platforms was valued at US$11.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the robotic software platforms market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, expanding industrial applications, and shifting market demands. The increasing sophistication of AI and ML algorithms has greatly expanded the potential uses of robots, making them viable for more complex and nuanced tasks. Industrial demand for automation to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs continues to propel the adoption of robotic systems, which in turn drives the need for robust software platforms.
Moreover, consumer behavior trends towards technology adoption and digital transformation in both personal and professional spheres support the growth of this market. As companies and consumers alike seek to leverage the benefits of robotic technology, the need for accessible and reliable robotic software platforms will continue to grow, ensuring a dynamic and expanding market landscape.
Scope of the Study
The report analyzes the Robotic Software Platforms market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Type (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Third-Party Vendors).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment, which is expected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Third-Party Vendors segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Euclid Labs s.r.l., Aethon, Inc., Brain Corporation, CloudMinds, Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation and more.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Some of the 55 major companies featured in this Robotic Software Platforms market report include:
- Euclid Labs s.r.l.
- Aethon, Inc.
- Brain Corporation
- CloudMinds, Inc.
- Energid Technologies Corporation
- EZ-Robot Inc.
- Furhat Robotics AB
- Calvary Robotics
- Cyberbotics Ltd.
- Automade.com
- Freedom Robotics
- G1ANT
- Greenroom Robotics Pty. Limited
- Chiavetta S.R.L.
- American Reliance Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|229
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$11.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
- Robotic Software: A Prelude
- Robotic Software Platform
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors
- Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
- Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption
- Regional Analysis
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)
- World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Robotics & Software Development Trends
- Transformation in Robotics Technology
- Automation Trends to Drive Growth
- Rising Spending on Robotic Automation
- Widespread Use of Robots
- Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing
- Cloud Robotics: An Overview
- Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes
- Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
- Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics
- Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics
- Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue
- Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Advancements in Industrial Robotics
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030
- World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2024 & 2030
- Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics
- Robotic Software Market Growth
- Industry 5.0 to Support Growth
- Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains
- Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues
- Robotics Implementation Challenges
