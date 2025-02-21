Robotic Software Platforms Industry Research 2025 Featuring Analysis of 55 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Software Platforms - Global Strategic Business Report"has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Robotic Software Platforms was valued at US$11.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the robotic software platforms market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, expanding industrial applications, and shifting market demands. The increasing sophistication of AI and ML algorithms has greatly expanded the potential uses of robots, making them viable for more complex and nuanced tasks. Industrial demand for automation to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs continues to propel the adoption of robotic systems, which in turn drives the need for robust software platforms.

Moreover, consumer behavior trends towards technology adoption and digital transformation in both personal and professional spheres support the growth of this market. As companies and consumers alike seek to leverage the benefits of robotic technology, the need for accessible and reliable robotic software platforms will continue to grow, ensuring a dynamic and expanding market landscape.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Robotic Software Platforms market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Third-Party Vendors).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) segment, which is expected to reach US$10.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Third-Party Vendors segment is also set to grow at 6.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Euclid Labs s.r.l., Aethon, Inc., Brain Corporation, CloudMinds, Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Robotic Software Platforms Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 55 major companies featured in this Robotic Software Platforms market report include:

Euclid Labs s.r.l.

Aethon, Inc.

Brain Corporation

CloudMinds, Inc.

Energid Technologies Corporation

EZ-Robot Inc.

Furhat Robotics AB

Calvary Robotics

Cyberbotics Ltd.

Automade.com

Freedom Robotics

G1ANT

Greenroom Robotics Pty. Limited

Chiavetta S.R.L.

American Reliance Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 229 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Robotic Software Platforms - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

Robotic Software: A Prelude

Robotic Software Platform

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Type (2024 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMS), and Third-Party Vendors

Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Need for Advanced Robotic Technologies to Overcome Challenges for Wider Adoption

Regional Analysis

World Robotic Software Platforms Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2024 & 2030)

World Robotic Software Platforms Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robotics & Software Development Trends

Transformation in Robotics Technology

Automation Trends to Drive Growth

Rising Spending on Robotic Automation

Widespread Use of Robots

Human-Robot Collaboration in Manufacturing

Cloud Robotics: An Overview

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Predictions for the Next Decade of Mobile Robotics

Research & Innovation in Mobile Robotics

Robotics Growth Trajectory to Continue

Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT Fuel Market Expansion

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Advancements in Industrial Robotics

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2023-2030

World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Revenues (in %) by Application: 2024 & 2030

Trends Shaping Industrial Robotics

Robotic Software Market Growth

Industry 5.0 to Support Growth

Open Source Robotics Solutions Make Gains

Robotics Technology: Challenges & Issues

Robotics Implementation Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vacedc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment