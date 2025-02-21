Zinc Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zinc World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world zinc market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for zinc.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of zinc

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on zinc capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles zinc manufacturers in the world market

Zinc market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global zinc market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world zinc market in 2019-2024?

What was the global zinc production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world zinc market?

What are the main regional/country zinc markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world zinc market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world zinc supply and demand?

Are there zinc projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Zinc Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About ZInc.

1.2. Global Zinc Market Trends

World Zinc Reserves, 2024

World Zinc Production in 2019-2024

World Zinc Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Zinc Prices in the Global Market



2. Zinc Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. Belgium

2.2. Finland

2.3. France

2.4. Germany

2.5. Italy

2.6. Netherlands

2.7. Norway

2.8. Poland

2.9. Spain



3. Zinc Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Kazakhstan

3.2. Russia

3.3. Uzbekistan



4. Zinc Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Australia

4.2. China

4.3. India

4.4. Japan

4.5. South Korea



5. Zinc Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Zinc Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Brazil

6.2. Mexico

6.3. Peru



7. Zinc Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa



8. Global Zinc Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Zinc Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Zinc Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Zinc Prices Forecast to 2034



