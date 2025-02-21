FOREX.com to Exhibit at Invest Cuffs Conference in Krakow

KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREX.com, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX), is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Invest Cuffs conference as the official Chillout Zone Partner. The event will take place in Krakow on March 28-29, marking FOREX.com’s inaugural presence at one of Poland’s most prominent investment gatherings.

Invest Cuffs has been a cornerstone of financial education and investment discourse in Poland for over a decade, drawing thousands of attendees to explore a wide range of investment opportunities, from real estate to cryptocurrencies. The event serves as a platform for financial professionals, investors, and industry leaders to share insights, strategies, and market perspectives.

With over 120 exhibitors participating, FOREX.com’s presence at Invest Cuffs will provide a unique opportunity to engage with both local and international financial experts. As a leading trading services provider, FOREX.com is committed to fostering investment awareness in the region.

Representing FOREX.com at the event will be Marcin Tuszkiewicz, CEO of Squaber.com and an experienced FOREX.com trader with over 15 years of market expertise. Tuszkiewicz will be one of the featured speakers, delivering a session on price action analysis and investment psychology on Saturday, March 29.

Invest Cuffs promises to be an engaging event, offering valuable networking opportunities and thought-provoking discussions on the future of investing. FOREX.com welcomes all attendees to visit its booth in the Chillout Zone to learn more about its trading solutions.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune 100 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,500 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 80 offices spread across six continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About FOREX.com

FOREX.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc, is a leading online trading provider offering access to a wide range of markets. With award-winning platforms, competitive pricing, and a commitment to transparent execution, FOREX.com supports +1m traders worldwide in achieving their financial goals.