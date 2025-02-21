Space Tourism Industry Research Report 2025-2030: Increasing Investments by Billionaires and Private Companies Spur Market Expansion, Reaching Revenues of $6.7 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Space Tourism was valued at USD 1.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus Group SE, Boeing Company, Excalibur Almaz, Limited (Isle of Man), Space Adventures, Inc., Space Island Group and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Space Tourism Market?



The growth in the space tourism market is driven by several factors, including increasing interest in commercial space travel, technological advancements in reusable rockets and spacecraft design, and rising investments by private companies and billionaires in space tourism ventures. The need to provide safe, memorable, and accessible space experiences for civilians, researchers, and adventure travelers is driving the demand for space tourism services.

Technological innovations in life support systems, radiation shielding, and VR/AR-based training and simulations, coupled with advancements in spacecraft safety, propulsion systems, and passenger comfort, are enhancing the feasibility, appeal, and marketability of space tourism, supporting market growth. The expansion of space tourism packages for research, education, media productions, and space heritage tours, along with the growing emphasis on regulatory harmonization, environmental impact, and international cooperation, is creating new opportunities for market players. Additionally, the focus on developing space hotels, orbital habitats, and lunar tourism experiences is further propelling the growth of the space tourism market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Space Tourism market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Suborbital Tourism, Orbital Tourism, Other Types); End-User (Commercial, Government, Other End-Users).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Suborbital Tourism segment, which is expected to reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 28.4%. The Orbital Tourism segment is also set to grow at 33.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $326.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 40.9% CAGR to reach $2.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Space Tourism Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Space Tourism market report include:

Airbus Group SE

Boeing Company

Excalibur Almaz, Limited (Isle of Man)

Space Adventures, Inc.

Space Island Group

Spacex

Virgin Galactic, LLC.

Zero 2 Infinity S.L.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Space Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Interest in Commercial Space Travel and Adventure Tourism Drives Growth in the Space Tourism Market

Increasing Investments by Billionaires and Private Companies Spur Market Expansion

Technological Advancements in Reusable Rockets and Spacecraft Design Propel Innovation in Space Tourism

Growing Focus on Enhancing Passenger Safety, Comfort, and Experience Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

Challenges Related to High Costs, Regulatory Approvals, and Safety Standards Pose Market Constraints

Emergence of Suborbital and Orbital Space Tourism Services Strengthens Business Case for Space Travel

Rising Demand for Microgravity Experiences and Spacewalks Accelerates Market Adoption

Focus on Developing Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Space Tourism Solutions Drives Market Competitiveness

Growing Use of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in Space Tourism Training and Simulations Fuels Market Innovation

Shift Towards Space Hotels, Orbital Habitats, and Lunar Tourism Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Interest in Space Heritage Sites, Astronomy Tours, and Space-Themed Destinations Creates New Opportunities

