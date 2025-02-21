Emerita Resources Recognized on the 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita) is proud to announce that it has been recognized on the 2025 TSX Venture 50 as one of the top-performing companies. During 2024, Emerita delivered on operational excellence at its Iberian Belt West and Nuevo Tintillo projects, continued its commitment on community engagement in Spain, and propelled shareholder value forward.

David Gower, CEO of Emerita, states, "The Company is honoured to be recognized as one of the top-performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. Throughout 2024, our team has worked tirelessly to continue delivering outstanding results. This includes our commitment to technical innovation with the metallurgical studies at IBW, groundbreaking application for water treatment and environmental preservation, and open dialogue with our local stakeholders. Drill results at the El Cura deposit continue to strengthen the IBW project. All members of our dedicated team have contributed to the achievements of the Company. We look forward to the coming year and even bigger success in 2025 as we achieve important milestones in the Company’s continued business development."

The TSX Venture 50 is a ranking of the 50 top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange out of 1,605 TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) listed companies as of December 31, 2024. The ranking is based on three equally-weighted criteria; one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

To learn more about the 2025 TSX Venture 50 rankings, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

