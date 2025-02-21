Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results and Raises the Low End of its Fiscal 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance

Sales for the quarter increased 10.6 percent. Organic sales increased 2.6 percent, acquisitions increased sales 10.2 percent and foreign currency translation decreased sales 2.2 percent.

Diluted EPS decreased 7.8 percent to $0.83 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* increased 7.5 percent to $1.00 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.93 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $39.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $36.1 million in the second quarter of last year.

The low end of Adjusted Diluted EPS* Guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2025 from the previous range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share to the new range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share. GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated to reflect facility closure and other reorganization costs to $3.99 to $4.24 per share.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended January 31, 2025.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 increased 10.6 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 2.6 percent, growth of 10.2 percent from acquisitions and a decline of 2.2 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 were $356.7 million compared to $322.6 million in the same quarter last year. By region, sales increased 10.5 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 10.7 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic sales growth of 4.3 percent in the Americas & Asia and an organic sales decline of 0.8 percent in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes decreased 6.8 percent to $52.0 million in the quarter ended January 31, 2025, compared to $55.8 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense and facility closure and other reorganization costs of $10.3 million, was $62.4 million, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the second quarter of last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the quarter ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $2.4 million, was $58.2 million.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $40.3 million compared to $43.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $48.1 million compared to $45.4 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $0.83 compared to $0.90 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the quarter ended January 31, 2025 was $1.00 compared to $0.93 in the same quarter last year.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2025 Financial Results:

Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 increased 12.1 percent, which consisted of organic sales growth of 3.1 percent, growth of 10.0 percent from acquisitions, a decline of 0.5 percent from foreign currency translation and a decline of 0.5 percent from divestitures. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2025 were $733.7 million compared to $654.6 million in the same period last year. By region, sales increased 10.6 percent in the Americas & Asia and sales increased 15.0 percent in Europe & Australia, which consisted of organic growth of 4.7 percent in the Americas & Asia and flat organic sales in Europe & Australia.

Income before income taxes decreased 3.8 percent to $110.8 million in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025, compared to $115.2 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025, which was adjusted for amortization expense, facility closure and other reorganization costs and acquisition-related charges of $20.1 million, was $130.9 million, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2024, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $4.7 million, was $119.9 million.

Net income in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $87.1 million compared to $90.9 million in the same period last year. Adjusted Net Income* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $102.3 million compared to $94.5 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $1.81 compared to $1.86 in the same period last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS* in the six-month period ended January 31, 2025 was $2.12 compared to $1.94 in the same period last year.

Commentary:

“Our investments in research and development continue to drive the introduction of new products such as our i7500 high-speed printer, which was launched this quarter. It creates value for our customers by using our LabelSenseTM technology to enable rapid material changeover with zero waste,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “On a regional basis, the Americas and Asia region performed well with another quarter of strong organic sales growth and improvement in segment profit. Brady has a clear roadmap defined using our R&D to create innovative products while continuing to improve our operational efficiency.”

“We generated adjusted EPS of $1.00 this quarter, which represented 7.5 percent growth compared to the second quarter of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Ann Thornton. “This performance was driven by organic sales growth and a continued focus on long-term operational efficiency opportunities. Our balance sheet is strong and our net cash position increased to $50.8 million this quarter, which provides us with the flexibility to fully fund our organic and inorganic opportunities, and return funds to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We believe we are positioned to continue to deliver improved long-term financial results to our shareholders.”

Fiscal 2025 Guidance:

The Company raised the low end of its Adjusted Diluted EPS* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 from $4.40 to $4.70 per share to $4.45 to $4.70 per share. The Company’s GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2025 was updated for facility closure and other reorganization costs incurred to date to $3.99 to $4.24 per share, from $4.02 to $4.32 per share.

The assumptions included in fiscal 2025 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent, depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $40 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $35 million. Fiscal 2025 guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2025 and assumes economic growth.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2024, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2024 sales were approximately $1.34 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials and labor as well as material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; global climate change and environmental regulations; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders and changes in the regulatory and business environment around dual-class voting structures; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 356,675 $ 322,624 $ 733,740 $ 654,607 Cost of goods sold 180,832 160,541 368,208 320,805 Gross margin 175,843 162,083 365,532 333,802 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,723 16,832 37,644 32,534 Selling, general and administrative 105,886 91,325 217,732 187,612 Total operating expenses 124,609 108,157 255,376 220,146 Operating income 51,234 53,926 110,156 113,656 Other income (expense): Investment and other income 2,125 2,684 3,359 3,122 Interest expense (1,312 ) (790 ) (2,668 ) (1,556 ) Income before income taxes 52,047 55,820 110,847 115,222 Income tax expense 11,713 12,192 23,730 24,353 Net income $ 40,334 $ 43,628 $ 87,117 $ 90,869 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 1.82 $ 1.88 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 1.81 $ 1.86 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 1.81 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.90 $ 1.79 $ 1.85 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,851 48,374 47,792 48,440 Diluted 48,306 48,725 48,261 48,768





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) January 31,

2025 July 31,

2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,452 $ 250,118 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $9,227 and $6,749 respectively 201,973 185,486 Inventories 181,810 152,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,080 11,382 Total current assets 536,315 599,715 Property, plant and equipment—net 199,075 195,758 Goodwill 661,288 589,611 Other intangible assets 108,456 51,839 Deferred income taxes 16,587 15,596 Operating lease assets 42,135 38,504 Other assets 24,844 24,546 Total $ 1,588,700 $ 1,515,569 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 90,968 $ 84,691 Accrued compensation and benefits 69,551 77,954 Taxes, other than income taxes 18,794 14,061 Accrued income taxes 4,416 7,424 Current operating lease liabilities 14,922 13,382 Other current liabilities 83,699 67,170 Total current liabilities 282,350 264,682 Long-term debt 87,687 90,935 Long-term operating lease liabilities 27,546 25,342 Other liabilities 70,649 67,952 Total liabilities 468,232 448,911 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 44,241,601 and 44,042,462 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 356,531 353,654 Retained earnings 1,238,275 1,174,025 Treasury stock—7,019,886 and 7,219,025 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (343,059 ) (351,947 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131,827 ) (109,622 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,120,468 1,066,658 Total $ 1,588,700 $ 1,515,569





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Six months ended January 31, 2025 2024 Operating activities: Net income $ 87,117 $ 90,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,096 15,008 Stock-based compensation expense 7,993 5,263 Deferred income taxes (3,076 ) (3,640 ) Other 231 947 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,605 (5,030 ) Inventories (8,384 ) 10,078 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,571 ) (1,187 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (41,650 ) (9,754 ) Income taxes (3,361 ) (4,203 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 63,000 98,351 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,423 ) (60,832 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (137,348 ) — Other 53 — Net cash used in investing activities (151,718 ) (60,832 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (22,867 ) (22,694 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,712 5,366 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (2,130 ) (2,362 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (21,797 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 159,373 69,145 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (162,621 ) (70,771 ) Other 190 149 Net cash used in financing activities (22,343 ) (42,964 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (605 ) (2,227 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (111,666 ) (7,672 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 250,118 151,532 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 138,452 $ 143,860





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 NET SALES Americas & Asia $ 233,846 $ 211,643 $ 479,274 $ 433,269 Europe & Australia 122,829 110,981 254,466 221,338 Total $ 356,675 $ 322,624 $ 733,740 $ 654,607 SALES INFORMATION Americas & Asia Organic 4.3 % 1.2 % 4.7 % 2.3 % Acquisitions 7.6 % — % 7.5 % — % Currency (1.4 )% 0.1 % (0.8 )% — % Divestiture — % (5.1 )% (0.8 )% (3.5 )% Total 10.5 % (3.8 )% 10.6 % (1.2 )% Europe & Australia Organic (0.8 )% 2.5 % — % 2.0 % Acquisitions 15.1 % — % 15.1 % — % Currency (3.6 )% 2.0 % (0.1 )% 3.3 % Total 10.7 % 4.5 % 15.0 % 5.3 % Total Company Organic 2.6 % 1.6 % 3.1 % 2.2 % Acquisitions 10.2 % — % 10.0 % — % Currency (2.2 )% 0.8 % (0.5 )% 1.1 % Divestiture — % (3.5 )% (0.5 )% (2.4 )% Total 10.6 % (1.1 )% 12.1 % 0.9 % SEGMENT PROFIT Americas & Asia $ 45,986 $ 43,895 $ 100,886 $ 93,792 Europe & Australia 11,378 15,054 24,492 31,798 Total segment profit $ 57,364 $ 58,949 $ 125,378 $ 125,590 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES Americas & Asia 19.7 % 20.7 % 21.0 % 21.6 % Europe & Australia 9.3 % 13.6 % 9.6 % 14.4 % Total 16.1 % 18.3 % 17.1 % 19.2 % Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total segment profit $ 57,364 $ 58,949 $ 125,378 $ 125,590 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,130 ) (5,023 ) (15,222 ) (11,934 ) Investment and other income 2,125 2,684 3,359 3,122 Interest expense (1,312 ) (790 ) (2,668 ) (1,556 ) Income before income taxes $ 52,047 $ 55,820 $ 110,847 $ 115,222



