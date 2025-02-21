Meriaura Group Oyj: Meriaura Group resolved on a directed share issue without consideration relating to Board remuneration

Meriaura Group Plc

Company Announcement 21 February 2025 at 1.00 p.m. (CET)

Meriaura Group resolved on a directed share issue without consideration relating to Board remuneration

The Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc (”Meriaura Group”) has resolved on a directed share issue to be used as a part of the Board members’ remuneration in accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of the company held on 3 May 2024 resolved that the members of the Board of Directors be paid the following remuneration for the term that begins at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ends at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: EUR 21,600 for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 10,800 for each of the other members of the Board. The renumeration to Jussi Mälkiä (Chairman of the Board of Directors until 30 September 2024) and Antti Vehviläinen (Member of the Board of Directors until 30 September 2024 and Chairman of the Board of Directors as of 1 October 2024) will be paid in proportion to the duration of the position. Approximately 40 per cent of the remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid by giving to the Board members company’s new shares based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors and approximately 60 per cent in cash. Cash portion of the remuneration will be paid in 12 monthly instalments to the extent it exceeds the amount of tax withholding from the remuneration. The number of remuneration shares will be determined on the basis of the value of the company’s share in First North Growth Market Finland as follows: the volume weighted average price of Meriaura Group Plc’s share within two (2) weeks following the publication of the half-year report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2024 will be used as the value of share.

The company issues a total of 693,488 new shares, which were offered for subscription without consideration to the existing members of the Board of Directors. When calculating the number of shares, the volume weighted average price of the Company’s share on First North Growth Market Finland from 22 August 2024 to 4 September 2024, i.e. approximately EUR 0.037376, has been used as the value per share.

Further information:

Meriaura Group Plc

CEO Jussi Mälkiä

Phone: +358 40 078 5489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com





