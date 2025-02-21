Telecom Services Market Research Report, 2025-2029 - Revenues to Grow by $706 Billion, Driven by the Increased Demand for Broadband, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Increase in Global Mobile Data Traffic

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Services Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecom services market is forecasted to grow by USD 705.9 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increased demand for broadband, mergers & acquisitions, and increase in global mobile data traffic.

The study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of 5G technology and high investment by companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the telecom services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.



The telecom services market is segmented as below:

By End-user Consumer/Residential Business

By Type Wireless Wireline

By Region APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



The report on the telecom services market covers the following areas:

Telecom Services Market sizing

Telecom Services Market forecast

Telecom Services Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom services market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

