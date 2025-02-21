Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Review 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS) 2025 Global Market Review and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world polyphenylene sulphide market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyphenylene sulphide.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyphenylene sulphide

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on polyphenylene sulphide capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles polyphenylene sulphide manufacturers in the world market

Polyphenylene Sulphide market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polyphenylene sulphide market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polyphenylene sulphide market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polyphenylene sulphide capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polyphenylene sulphide market?

What are the main regional/country polyphenylene sulphide markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polyphenylene sulphide market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polyphenylene sulphide supply and demand?

Are there polyphenylene sulphide projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polyphenylene Sulphide Properties and Uses



2. Polyphenylene Sulphide Manufacturing Processes



3. Polyphenylene Sulphide World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Polyphenylene Sulphide Capacity

Capacity Broken Down by Region

Capacity Divided by Country

Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Polyphenylene Sulphide Production

Global Output Dynamics

Production by Region

Production by Country

3.3. Polyphenylene Sulphide Demand Trends Globally



4. Polyphenylene Sulphide Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Capacity in Asia-Pacific by Country

Production in Asia-Pacific by Country

Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific

Demand Trends in Asia-Pacific

5. Polyphenylene Sulphide North American Market Analysis

Capacity in North America by Country

Production in North America by Country

Manufacturers in North America

Demand Trends in North America

6. Polyphenylene Sulphide Global Market Forecast

6.1. Polyphenylene Sulphide Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

6.2. Polyphenylene Sulphide Demand Forecast Up to 2034



7. Key Companies in the Polyphenylene Sulphide Market Worldwide



8. Polyphenylene Sulphide End-use Sector

8.1. Polyphenylene Sulphide Demand by Application

8.2. Polyphenylene Sulphide Downstream Markets Review and Forecast



