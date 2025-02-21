Cement Global Industry Report 2025: Regional and Country Market Analysis 2019-2024 and Outlook to 2034 - Manufacturers, Capacities, Production, Consumption, Trade, and Prices

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cement World, Regions and Countries Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the world cement market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for cement.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of cement

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on cement capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles cement manufacturers in the world market

Cement market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global cement market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world cement market in 2019-2024?

What was the global cement production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world cement market?

What are the main regional/country cement markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world cement market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world cement supply and demand?

Are there cement projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. World Cement Industry Trends in 2019-2024

1.1. General Data About Cement

1.2. Global Cement Market Trends

World Cement Production in 2019-2024

World Cement Demand in 2019-2024

1.3. Cement Prices in the Global Market



2. Cement Industry Trends in Europe

2.1. France

2.2. Italy

2.3. Germany

2.4. Spain

2.5. Poland



3. Cement Industry Trends in CIS

3.1. Russia

3.2. Ukraine



4. Cement Industry Trends in Asia-Pacific

4.1. China

4.2. India

4.3. Indonesia

4.4. Japan

4.5. Malaysia

4.6. Pakistan

4.7. Philippines

4.8. South Korea

4.9. Thailand

4.10. Vietnam



5. Cement Industry Trends in North America

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. Cement Industry Trends in Latin America

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Brazil

6.3. Columbia

6.4. Mexico



7. Cement Industry Trends in Middle East and Africa

7.1. Algeria

7.2. Egypt

7.3. Iran

7.4. Morocco

7.5. Nigeria

7.6. Saudi Arabia

7.7. Turkey

7.8. United Arab Emirates

7.9. South Africa



8. Global Cement Market Forecast to 2034

8.1. Cement Production Forecast to 2034

8.2. Cement Demand Forecast to 2034

8.3. Cement Prices Forecast to 2034



