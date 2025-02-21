Virtual Mirrors Market Forecast to Hit Revenues of $66.6 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Hybrid Retail Models Expands Use Cases for Virtual Mirrors Across Channels

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Mirrors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Virtual Mirrors was valued at US$12.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$66.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autumn Rock Limited (AstraFit), Cisco Systems, Inc., DigitalDM, Magic Mirror, Metail Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What Trends are Shaping the Growth of the Virtual Mirrors Market?



Several key trends are shaping the evolution of the virtual mirrors market, reflecting the intersection of technology and changing consumer expectations. One notable trend is the growing emphasis on sustainability and reducing waste. Virtual mirrors are helping retailers achieve these goals by minimizing the need for physical inventory and reducing returns, which contributes to lower carbon emissions and waste generation. This alignment with sustainability initiatives is making virtual mirrors increasingly attractive to eco-conscious brands and consumers alike.



Another significant trend is the rising adoption of omnichannel strategies by retailers. Virtual mirrors are becoming integral to these strategies by bridging the gap between online and in-store shopping experiences. For example, virtual mirrors allow customers to try products virtually on e-commerce platforms while offering similar interactive experiences in physical stores. Additionally, the integration of gamification elements, such as virtual rewards or challenges, is enhancing customer engagement and loyalty. These trends highlight the expanding scope of virtual mirrors as businesses explore innovative ways to captivate and retain customers.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the Virtual Mirrors market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Virtual Mirror Software, Virtual Mirror Hardware, Virtual Mirror Services); Technology (3D AR & VR Technology, 3D Body Scanning Technology, Other Technologies); Application (Retail Application, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Virtual Mirror Software segment, which is expected to reach US$31.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.3%. The Virtual Mirror Hardware segment is also set to grow at 39.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.7% CAGR to reach $10.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Virtual Mirrors Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 48 companies featured in this Virtual Mirrors market report include:

Autumn Rock Limited (AstraFit)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DigitalDM

Magic Mirror

Metail Ltd.

MySize

Terawe Corp.

Virtual On Ltd.

ViuBox - SenseMi

Zugara, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Virtual Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Personalized Shopping Experiences Fuels Adoption of Virtual Mirrors

Advancements in Augmented Reality Propel Innovation in Virtual Mirror Technologies

Focus on Enhancing Customer Engagement Drives Virtual Mirror Integration in Retail

Growth in E-Commerce Highlights the Need for Virtual Fitting Room Solutions

Increased Use in Beauty and Cosmetics Expands Applications for Virtual Mirrors

Focus on Real-Time Visualization Enhances Demand for Interactive Virtual Mirror Systems

Advancements in AI-Powered Recommendations Boost Personalization Features

Integration with Mobile Apps Expands Accessibility of Virtual Mirror Technologies

Emergence of Smart Stores Highlights Opportunities for Virtual Mirrors in Physical Retail

Focus on Reducing Product Returns Drives Adoption of Virtual Mirrors in E-Commerce

Growing Popularity of Virtual Try-On Experiences Fuels Innovation in AR-Based Mirrors

Focus on Hybrid Retail Models Expands Use Cases for Virtual Mirrors Across Channels

Integration with Social Media Platforms Enhances Market Potential for Virtual Mirrors

