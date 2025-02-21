Phosphate Fertilizers Market Growth Opportunities, 2025-2030 - Technological Advancements in Fertilizer Formulation, Including Slow-Release and Controlled-Release Phosphate Fertilizers, Improving Efficiency

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Fertilizers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Phosphate Fertilizers was valued at US$70.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$91.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agrium Inc., California Organic Fertilizers Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Plant, Coromandel International Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Phosphate Fertilizers Market?



Several emerging trends are shaping the future of the phosphate fertilizers market, driven by a growing focus on sustainability and the need to improve agricultural productivity. One significant trend is the increasing interest in organic and eco-friendly fertilizers. With rising consumer demand for organic food and concerns about the environmental impact of traditional farming practices, farmers are exploring phosphate sources that are less harmful to the environment. This has led to the development of bio-based phosphate fertilizers and alternatives that rely on natural sources of phosphorus, such as animal waste and bone meal.



Another trend is the growing emphasis on soil health management. Farmers and agronomists are becoming more aware of the need to maintain balanced soil fertility, not just through chemical inputs but also by managing organic matter, microbial activity, and soil structure. This holistic approach to soil health, combined with the use of phosphate fertilizers, is helping farmers improve crop yields while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Additionally, phosphate recycling is gaining traction as an important strategy for ensuring long-term phosphorus availability. Innovations in recovering phosphorus from wastewater and agricultural runoff are contributing to the circular economy in agriculture, reducing reliance on mined phosphate rock.



The development of slow-release and controlled-release fertilizers is another important trend. These fertilizers release phosphorus gradually, ensuring that it is available to plants throughout the growing season and reducing the risk of runoff and leaching. As environmental regulations become stricter and concerns about nutrient pollution increase, slow-release fertilizers are expected to gain more market share, especially in regions where agriculture is a major contributor to water pollution.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Phosphate Fertilizers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Superphosphate, Other Types); Crop Type (Grain & Oilseed, Fruit & Vegetable, Other Crop Types).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diammonium Phosphate segment, which is expected to reach US$36.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.2%. The Monoammonium Phosphate segment is also set to grow at 5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $18.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.3% CAGR to reach $19.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 37 major companies featured in this Phosphate Fertilizers market report include:

Agrium Inc.

California Organic Fertilizers Inc.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Plant

Coromandel International Ltd.

Euro Chem

Israel Chemicals Limited

JESA

Minera Formas

MIRA Organics and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Office Cherifien des Phosphates

Perfect Blend LLC

Phosagro

Plasticizers and Allied Chemicals

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc.

Qatar Fertilizer

Sichuan Blue Sword Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sulux Phosphate Ltd.

The Kugler Company

The Mosaic Co.

Yara International ASA

Yunnan Yuntianhua International Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $91.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Phosphate Fertilizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Demand for Food Security and Agricultural Productivity Drives Growth in the Phosphate Fertilizers Market

Increasing Use of Phosphate Fertilizers to Enhance Crop Yields and Soil Fertility in Large-Scale Farming Operations

Technological Advancements in Fertilizer Formulation, Including Slow-Release and Controlled-Release Phosphate Fertilizers, Improve Efficiency

Growing Adoption of Phosphate Fertilizers in Emerging Markets, Including Asia-Pacific and Africa, Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agriculture and Efficient Nutrient Management Fuels Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers with Low Environmental Impact

Expansion of the Organic Farming Sector Increases Use of Natural and Rock Phosphate Fertilizers

Technological Innovations in Precision Agriculture and Smart Farming Enhance Application Efficiency of Phosphate Fertilizers

Rising Demand for High-Performance Phosphate Fertilizers in the Production of High-Value Crops, Including Fruits and Vegetables

Growing Awareness of Soil Health and Phosphate Deficiency Issues Expands Use of Phosphate Fertilizers in Nutrient Management Programs

Expansion of Biofertilizers Market Supports Growth in Phosphate-Solubilizing Microbial Products

Technological Innovations in Granular and Liquid Phosphate Fertilizers for Improved Crop Absorption and Nutrient Uptake

Rising Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers in the Global Animal Feed Industry for Phosphorus Supplementation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ijgjd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment