XRP News: XRP ETF Receives Historic Approval in Brazil, As BlocScale Launchpad Unlocks Assets Tokenization Opportunities on XRPLedger

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 20, 2025, Brazil’s Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) authorized the Hashdex Nasdaq XRP Index Fund, marking a global first for a spot XRP ETF. Managed by Hashdex, a prominent asset manager known for its suite of cryptocurrency ETFs, this fund will be listed on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange. While the official trading date is yet to be announced, Hashdex has confirmed the approval and plans to provide further details soon.





Implications Brazil’s ETF Approval for the XRP Ecosystem

The introduction of a spot XRP ETF in Brazil is expected to have far-reaching effects on the global cryptocurrency landscape:

Enhanced Credibility: A regulated financial product legitimizes XRP as a viable investment, potentially attracting a broader spectrum of investors.

Increased Liquidity: The ETF is anticipated to boost trading volumes, contributing to greater liquidity and market stability for XRP.

Global Ripple Effect: Brazil’s proactive stance may influence other regulatory bodies worldwide, potentially accelerating the approval of similar financial products in other jurisdictions.



BlocScale Launchpad: Unlocking the Power of Asset Tokenization on XRPL

As institutional capital flows into XRP, BlocScale Launchpad is taking the lead in leveraging XRPL’s speed, efficiency, and low-cost transactions to revolutionize asset tokenization.

BlocScale provides a decentralized fundraising platform for businesses, startups, and real-world assets, allowing them to:

Tokenize real-world assets like real estate, equity, art, and commodities.

Launch token sales via Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) on XRPL.

Enable fractional ownership, opening up investment opportunities for a global audience.

Provide liquidity to tokenized assets, ensuring a seamless secondary market for investors.

$BLOC Private Sale: Seize the Opportunity

In light of the burgeoning interest in XRP, BlocScale is conducting a private sale for its native token, $BLOC . This sale offers early investors a unique opportunity to participate in the growth of the XRP ecosystem and support innovative projects launching on the XRP Ledger.

Private Sale Details:

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP



With over half of the private sale allocation already secured, interested parties are encouraged to participate promptly.

Conclusion

Brazil’s approval of the first spot XRP ETF marks a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency sector, potentially serving as a catalyst for increased institutional adoption and market growth.

Investors seeking to capitalize on these developments are invited to participate in the $BLOC private sale , positioning themselves at the forefront of this dynamic and evolving ecosystem.

