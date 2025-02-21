Cancer Supportive Care Market Growth Trends & Challenges, 2025-2030 - Personalized and Home-Based Cancer Supportive Care Expands Amid Cost and Access Challenges

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Supportive Care - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cancer Supportive Care was valued at US$27.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$31.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What are the Key Trends and Challenges in Cancer Supportive Care?



Several significant trends are reshaping the cancer supportive care market, reflecting a shift toward more personalized, patient-centered care. One of the key trends is the growing use of individualized supportive care plans, which take into account a patient's specific cancer type, treatment regimen, and personal health characteristics. This personalized approach is part of the broader movement toward precision medicine in oncology, where treatments are tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Another important trend is the increasing focus on home-based care. With the advent of telemedicine and digital health platforms, patients can now receive supportive care from their homes, reducing the need for frequent hospital visits and improving overall convenience. The rise of remote monitoring and virtual consultations has made it possible for healthcare providers to manage side effects and adjust treatments in real-time, further enhancing patient comfort and safety.

However, the field faces notable challenges, including the high cost of supportive care treatments, particularly for newer biologics and specialized interventions. There are also disparities in access to these services, especially in low-resource settings, where patients may not have access to the full range of supportive care options. Managing the complex side effects of modern treatments like immunotherapy also remains a challenge, as these therapies often introduce new and unpredictable complications.

Despite these hurdles, the shift toward integrated, holistic care models continues to drive innovation in cancer supportive care, offering patients more comprehensive and effective management of their symptoms.



The report analyzes the Cancer Supportive Care market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Therapeutic Class (Opioids, G-CSFs, NSAIDs, Bisphosphonates, ESAs, Antiemetics).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Opioids segment, which is expected to reach US$11.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.3%. The G-CSFs segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $7.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 1.9% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Cancer Supportive Care Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 16 major companies featured in this Cancer Supportive Care market report include:

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Tesaro Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2% Regions Covered Global

Rising Cancer Incidence Globally Spurs Growth in Demand for Cancer Supportive Care Solutions

Advances in Chemotherapy and Radiation Treatments Throw the Spotlight on Supportive Care Needs

Focus on Patient-Centered Care Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Supportive Therapies

Growth in Palliative Care Programs Propels Demand for Cancer Supportive Care Medications

Increasing Focus on Nutritional Support and Supplements Sustains Growth in Cancer Supportive Care Market

Technological Innovations in Digital Health Generate New Opportunities for Cancer Supportive Care Monitoring

Growing Awareness About Managing Treatment-Related Side Effects Propels Market Expansion

Rising Adoption of Home Healthcare Expands Market Potential for Cancer Supportive Care Services

