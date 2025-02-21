Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Withdrawal of General Meeting Requisition

21 February 2025

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”)

including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Withdrawal of General Meeting Requisition

As announced on 13 February 2025, Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the “Company”) and Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”) received a letter from a nominee account acting on behalf of the custodian and prime broker for Saba Capital Management, L.P. (“Saba”) requisitioning the Board of the Company and Fund (the “Board”) to convene a general meeting of shareholders (the “Requisition”).

Since the receipt of the Requisition, the Board has consulted with a number of the Company’s largest shareholders, including Saba. Following constructive discussions, Saba has agreed to withdraw the Requisition for a period of 60 days to enable the Company and its advisers to formulate proposals that are in the best interests of all shareholders.

The Board will provide a further update in due course.

