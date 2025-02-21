Watermart Celebrates Serving Toronto with the Highest Quality Water Filter Systems for Over 25 Years

Toronto, Canada, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Twenty-five years ago, Watermart, an award-winning water filtration solution company, started with a simple mission: to help families enjoy cleaner, safer water. What began as a passion for better filtration grew into a trusted name across Toronto, serving over 10,000 households with water solutions built on quality and integrity. With an industry-leading 5-year warranty and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from more than 1,000 voices of gratitude, Watermart has never focused solely on filters. It has always prioritized families and the everyday moments that improve with something as simple yet essential as clean water. As the company celebrates this milestone, its commitment remains unchanged: delivering the highest standard of water filtration so that every Toronto family can drink, cook, and live with peace of mind.



One might assume that clean water wouldn’t be a concern in a developed country like Canada. But the reality is far more alarming. Research shows that contaminated water has contributed to 90 deaths and 90,000 diseases in Canada. That’s why Watermart upholds a simple but powerful belief: clean water should never be a privilege. We bring this vision to life with our extensive range of filtration solutions. Whether it’s a simple under-sink filtration unit, a tankless reverse osmosis system, a water softener, a bottleless cooler, or a whole-home solution, our systems ensure every drop of water is as pure as nature intended.



“Watermart provides better water for homes and businesses. We’ll distill your options and customize the ideal water system to reflect your taste – and your space,” said a spokesperson for Watermart. “Since 1991, our family has been helping Ontario home and business owners improve their water quality. Whether you buy your system from us – or not – our multi-award-winning service team keeps your system optimized and free from potentially harmful residues.”



Homeowners face unique water challenges, from seasonal changes in source water to aging infrastructure. Watermart believes that no one should have to guess when it comes to something as essential as water. That’s why Watermart experts take the time to listen. We carefully evaluate each customer’s concerns, daily habits, and budgets to find the perfect solution.



Some of Watermart’s core services include:



Reverse Osmosis (RO) Systems: The RO filtration system removes chlorine, lead, and other unseen contaminants, leaving only the purest water for drinking and cooking. Besides, Watermart doesn’t just install and walk away. With personalized recommendations and ongoing support, we ensure that your water is as clean as the day the system was installed.



Whole-Home Filtration: Home water touches everything, including morning coffee, meals, and the lifespan of plumbing and appliances. Watermart’s carefully designed whole filtration systems treat every drop that enters properties, removing sediment, chlorine, VOCs, and hidden impurities before they ever reach the tap. The resulting water tastes fresher and protects the things that matter, from families’ health to the longevity of appliances.



Water Softeners remain our top-selling solution for a reason! Whether one needs a salt-based or salt-free option, these systems protect homes and businesses from the inside out and keep working seamlessly for years. Washing machines last longer. Dishwashers work better. Showers feel fresher. And every glass of water tastes just the way it should. We’re proud to say our customers have never had a single complaint. It reflects the satisfaction we’ve earned with every home we serve.



Bottleless Water Coolers: Watermart’s innovative, energy-efficient coolers connect directly to homes or businesses’ water lines. With built-in filtration, every sip is clean and free from contaminants. No more storage hassles or plastic waste. Whether for a busy office or a family kitchen, these systems make hydration effortless (and better for the planet).



Eco-Friendly Water Filtration Solutions: Watermart recently launched the Tankless reverse osmosis system to meet the rising need for eco-friendly solutions. With an industry-leading 2:1 low drain ratio, it wastes far less water than traditional systems. But efficiency doesn’t mean compromise. This advanced RO system eliminates 99% of contaminants, providing the highest level of purification. So, when it comes to purity, nothing comes close.



Maintenance and Service Plans: Clean water is an ongoing commitment. That’s why Watermart offers in-depth consultations, on-site water testing, and customized solutions to match water quality requirements. Our team provides regular servicing and filter replacements to keep filtration systems running at peak performance all year long.



Whether seeking reliable Water Filter Installation Services, upgrading an existing one, or repairing a broken filter, Watermart has spent decades ensuring Toronto families and businesses never have to second-guess what’s in their glass.



With a legacy built on a commitment to quality, Watermart has become Toronto’s go-to name for water filtration. But at its core, the aim is to create homes where health isn’t a question mark and businesses where care goes beyond the bottom line. Because when every drop is as pure, life simply flows better.



About Watermart



Watermart is a Toronto-based water filtration company providing technologically advanced solutions for homeowners and businesses. With over two decades in operation, we’ve given customers trust in every sip, confidence in every meal, and the reassurance that something so essential is never left to chance. After all, water is life, and nothing matters more than protecting it.



To learn more about Watermart and its celebration of providing Toronto with the highest-quality water systems for over 25 years, please visit the website at https://watermart.com/.



