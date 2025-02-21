Immunefi Launches the Magnus Platform to Protect the Next Trillion Dollars Moving Onchain

Singapore, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Onchain security today is fragmented, inefficient, and dangerously reliant on manual workflows. As capital flows into a rapidly expanding web of protocols, the complexity of securing the ecosystem grows—exposing projects to immeasurable risk and inevitable large-scale breaches. Without a fundamental shift in how security is managed, the next trillion dollars won’t move onchain.

Immunefi is solving this problem by launching Magnus, a unified security platform that integrates all essential tools in the onchain security stack in a single command center, unifying threat intelligence and automating SecOps using AI agents across CI/CD pipeline security, vulnerability scanning, audits, bug bounties, onchain monitoring, and firewalls.

Magnus will be powered by Immunefi’s own products and the best providers in each product and service category, a proprietary agentic security workflow automation engine, and threat intelligence built upon the largest onchain vulnerability dataset available today.

The lack of trust that digital assets are fully secure remains one of the biggest obstacles to TradFi investment in the onchain economy, even as interest continues to grow. While Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has surpassed $124 billion in total value locked (TVL), the industry is still plagued by catastrophic hacks. If security remains fragmented, the next trillion dollars in finance won’t move onchain. The only way to address this and mitigate threats at scale is by unifying security into a single platform that enables protocols to access, automate, and coordinate best-in-class security tools.

Immunefi leverages years of experience securing over $190B in assets across a network of 500+ projects to launch Magnus, an AI-powered security platform that unifies threat intelligence and automates security workflows across the best tools in the onchain security stack. Immunefi has integrated its pioneering bug bounty products and audit competitions into Magnus and is partnering with top-tier security researchers, auditors, service providers, and tooling companies to provide a comprehensive security platform.

A seamlessly integrated suite of best-in-class security solutions, including CI/CD pipeline security, vulnerability scanning, audits, bug bounty programs, audit competitions, Safe Harbor, onchain monitoring, and a firewall, ensuring protocols can detect and mitigate threats at every stage. Security Swarm: An automation engine that orchestrates task-specific AI agents, enabling instant threat response and drastically reducing manual workloads. As more tools are added to Magnus, Security Swarm will become more autonomous in managing security and ensuring the safety of funds.

An automation engine that orchestrates task-specific AI agents, enabling instant threat response and drastically reducing manual workloads. As more tools are added to Magnus, Security Swarm will become more autonomous in managing security and ensuring the safety of funds. CODEX: The industry’s largest and most comprehensive onchain vulnerability dataset, proprietary to Immunefi—built from processing over 90% of all industry reports and additional materials related to onchain bug bounties. CODEX powers AI security models, allowing protocols to train and refine AI agents for onchain security applications, advanced threat detection, and defense.

“Security must evolve as fast as the onchain economy itself, or the industry will remain trapped in a cycle of catastrophic breaches," said Mitchell Amador, Founder and CEO of Immunefi. "Magnus marks the first time security in web3 is being addressed as a cohesive, integrated, and efficient system rather than a patchwork of tools. We’re transforming the way the security industry works altogether and equipping protocol teams with the ability to anticipate, prevent, and respond to threats at unprecedented speed and scale. All from a single platform, with technology that will continue to evolve alongside the industry and its projects.”

Due to its foundational position in the web3 security industry, Immunefi has established partnerships with top-tier security providers such as Nexus Mutual, Halborn, Sigma Prime, and Asymmetric Research, amongst others. Immunefi has already secured interest from a number of top tier security service and tooling providers to integrate with Magnus that will be announced soon.

About Immunefi

Immunefi is the leading crowdsourced security platform for Web3. It guards over $190 billion in user funds and is trusted by 370+ projects, including Ethereum Foundation, Lido, Sky, Polymarket, Optimism, LayerZero, Hyperlane, and Stacks. The company has paid out the most significant bug bounties in the software industry, amounting to over $112 million, and has pioneered the scaling Web3 bug bounties standard. For more information, please visit https://immunefi.com









