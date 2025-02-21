SADA Recognized as a 2025 Google Public Sector AI and ML, Data Analytics, Maps & Geospatial, Security, and Work Transformation Expertise Partner

RESTON, Va., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA, An Insight company, a leading services and solutions Google Cloud consultancy driving transformative change for its customers, has received five Google Public Sector Partner Expertise Badges in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML), Data Analytics, Maps & Geospatial, Security, and Work Transformation.

In 2024, SADA achieved significant milestones in these badge areas, demonstrating its commitment to driving impactful results for public sector organizations. These accomplishments include helping state governments centralize and modernize online services with cloud-native applications, enhancing digital infrastructure for executive offices, optimizing government technology ecosystems, and supporting cutting-edge research capabilities.

Notably, SADA helped the Chicopee Police Department (CPD) to modernize its operations and enhance public safety. By implementing Google Workspace, SADA helped CPD reduce paperwork, achieve 100% compliance with CJIS standards, streamline communication, and enable real-time alerts, ultimately freeing up officers to focus on core policing activities and better serve their community. This success story highlights SADA’s ability to use Google Cloud’s technology to help drive meaningful change in the public sector.

SADA is being recognized for its proven delivery capabilities within these five solution areas across Google Public Sector. These achievements underscore SADA’s commitment to helping public sector organizations modernize their operations, enhance citizen services, improve their security posture, and transform how they work. SADA’s expertise in these key areas translates to tangible benefits for organizations, including:

AI/ML: SADA can help agencies leverage AI/ML to improve decision-making, automate processes, and personalize citizen experiences. Examples include predictive analytics for resource allocation, AI-powered chatbots for citizen inquiries, and machine learning models for fraud detection.

to improve decision-making, automate processes, and personalize citizen experiences. Examples include predictive analytics for resource allocation, AI-powered chatbots for citizen inquiries, and machine learning models for fraud detection. Data Analytics: SADA empowers public sector organizations to unlock the power of their data with advanced analytics solutions . This includes data warehousing, business intelligence, and data visualization, enabling agencies to gain valuable insights, improve operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions.

SADA empowers public sector organizations to unlock the power of their data with . This includes data warehousing, business intelligence, and data visualization, enabling agencies to gain valuable insights, improve operational efficiency, and make data-driven decisions. Maps & Geospatial: SADA’s geospatial expertise enables agencies to leverage location data for enhanced planning, improved emergency response, and better management of critical infrastructure. SADA serves organizations with Google Maps solutions . Its teams have foundational technical knowledge in Maps APIs, providing services to organizations needing support in analyzing spatial data and developing location-based services.

SADA’s geospatial expertise enables agencies to leverage location data for enhanced planning, improved emergency response, and better management of critical infrastructure. . Its teams have foundational technical knowledge in Maps APIs, providing services to organizations needing support in analyzing spatial data and developing location-based services. Security: SADA helps public sector organizations strengthen their security posture with comprehensive solutions that protect sensitive data, prevent cyberattacks, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. These solutions include security assessments, vulnerability management, and incident response planning.

SADA helps public sector organizations with comprehensive solutions that protect sensitive data, prevent cyberattacks, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. These solutions include security assessments, vulnerability management, and incident response planning. Work Transformation: SADA enables public sector agencies to modernize their workplaces and improve employee productivity with Google Workspace solutions. This includes streamlining communication and collaboration and automating workflows.



"These Google Public Sector Partner Expertise badges validate our team's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by public sector organizations and the meaningful outcomes we’re helping drive for those organizations who are committed to serving their constituents," said Michelle Ambrose, SVP Strategic Partnerships and International GTM at SADA.

SADA will share how it has helped the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development spearhead a groundbreaking digital transformation to enhance services for employers and job seekers in an upcoming session at Google Cloud Next, which will take place April 9-11 in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more and register for the event, visit sada.com/next .

