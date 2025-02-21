WestKam Gold Terminates Purchase Agreement to Acquire the Powerline One Uranium Project in Utah

Vancouver, Canada, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG) (the “Company” or “WestKam”) is announces that it has terminated negotiations for the purchase of a 100% legal and beneficial interest in 131 lode claims in Grand County, Utah, covering 2,649 acres (1,072 ha), called the Powerline One Project (the “Powerline”).

Mr. Peter Laipnieks, President and CEO of WestKam states “The Company was unable to finalize the final acquisition on favourable terms, and will continue to seek out potential projects that better align with the Company’s strategic plan.”

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western North America.

