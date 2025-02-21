Computerized Sewing and Embroidery Machine Market Set to Grow at 4.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 3.6 Billion by 2035 as Adoption Rises in Fashion and Textile Industries | Report by TMR

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. - , Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computerized sewing and embroidery machine market (سوق ماكينات الخياطة والتطريز بالكمبيوتر ) is set for robust growth over the next decade. Valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2024, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035, ultimately reaching US$ 3.6 billion by the end of 2035. This growth is driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing automation in textile production, and a rising demand for personalized and customized solutions.





For more insights and to request a sample of the market report, visit: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86454

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The computerized sewing and embroidery machine market is experiencing rapid transformation driven by advanced automation and smart technologies. With features such as AI-driven error detection, IoT connectivity, and cloud-based design storage, these machines are revolutionizing both industrial and personal textile production.

The increasing uptake in sectors such as apparel manufacturing, home décor, automotive textiles, and DIY crafts is largely attributed to the growing consumer interest in personalized fashion and the need for efficient, precision-driven operations.

Market Introduction

Modern computerized sewing and embroidery machines integrate built-in computers, LCD touchscreens, and programmable patterns to deliver intricate and high-quality designs with minimal manual effort. These systems combine microprocessor technology with automated features to streamline processes in both industrial and domestic settings.

Their applications span from creating complex embroidery patterns and decorative stitches to customizing monograms and personalized designs—empowering manufacturers, fashion designers, small business owners, and hobbyists alike.

Competitive Landscape: Who Are the Key Players?

Industry leaders are actively expanding their market presence through continuous product innovation and strategic market initiatives. Prominent players include:

Brother Industries

Janome Corporation

Bernina International AG

Juki Corporation

Singer Sourcing Limited LLC.

Baby Lock

Melco International

Tajima Industries Ltd.

Elna International Corporation

ZSK Stickmaschinen GmbH

These companies are investing heavily in R&D to introduce machines equipped with AI, multi-needle configurations, and high-speed stitching capabilities—ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry trends.

Key Developments

2024: Bernina International launched the Bernina 990, an advanced sewing and embroidery machine featuring an integrated scanner, camera, touchscreen, and laser technology.

launched the Bernina 990, an advanced sewing and embroidery machine featuring an integrated scanner, camera, touchscreen, and laser technology. 2022: JANOME Corporation adopted Esol’s Et-Kernel platform for its Continental M17 model, enhancing user experience with dual-screen controls and high-speed embroidery capabilities.

adopted Esol’s Et-Kernel platform for its Continental M17 model, enhancing user experience with dual-screen controls and high-speed embroidery capabilities. 2021: Brother International Australia introduced new models including the NQ1700E, NQ3700D, and PR680W, catering to the diverse needs of industrial manufacturers, crafters, and home-based entrepreneurs.

Market Snapshot

Market Size in 2024: US$ 2.2 Billion

US$ 2.2 Billion Market Forecast (Value) in 2035: US$ 3.6 Billion

US$ 3.6 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR 2025 to 2035): 4.8%

4.8% Forecast Period: 2025-2035

2025-2035 Historical Data Available For: 2020-2024

2020-2024 Quantitative Units: US$ Billion for Value and Thousand Units for Volume

For Complete Report Details, Request Sample Copy from Here- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86454

Market Trends & Innovations

AI-Powered Stitching – Machine learning optimizes thread tension and stitch accuracy.

Machine learning optimizes thread tension and stitch accuracy. Touchscreen & Wireless Connectivity – Users can design and upload embroidery patterns from smartphones.

Users can design and upload embroidery patterns from smartphones. Sustainable Smart Sewing – Energy-efficient machines with eco-friendly threads gain traction.

Energy-efficient machines with eco-friendly threads gain traction. E-Commerce Boom – Rising sales through online platforms like Amazon, Etsy, and specialty sewing retailers.

Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements and Automation:

AI integration minimizes manual input and enhances precision, which is crucial for executing complex embroidery designs at scale. Automated features such as threading, bobbin winding, and self-cleaning simplify machine setup and operation, thereby increasing overall productivity and efficiency. AI-based systems are now capable of detecting errors and suggesting remedies, significantly reducing downtime and improving user experience.

AI integration minimizes manual input and enhances precision, which is crucial for executing complex embroidery designs at scale. Automated features such as threading, bobbin winding, and self-cleaning simplify machine setup and operation, thereby increasing overall productivity and efficiency. AI-based systems are now capable of detecting errors and suggesting remedies, significantly reducing downtime and improving user experience. Rising Demand for Personalized and Customized Machines:

The fashion industry’s shift towards bespoke and limited-edition apparel is driving the need for computerized embroidery solutions. These machines empower small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to offer customized products—ranging from personalized T-shirts to unique accessories—at competitive prices. The integration of digital design libraries and connectivity features further enhances their appeal.

The fashion industry’s shift towards bespoke and limited-edition apparel is driving the need for computerized embroidery solutions. These machines empower small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to offer customized products—ranging from personalized T-shirts to unique accessories—at competitive prices. The integration of digital design libraries and connectivity features further enhances their appeal. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Textile Solutions:

With growing environmental concerns, the shift towards sustainable manufacturing practices presents a lucrative opportunity. Computerized machines, with their high precision and energy-efficient motors, help minimize material wastage and reduce carbon footprints, aligning with the industry’s move towards ethical and eco-friendly production.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific continues to dominate the computerized sewing and embroidery machine market, bolstered by a strong manufacturing base, technological innovation, and supportive government initiatives. Key countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam are central to both production and consumption.

Government programs like China’s “Made in China 2025” and India’s “Make in India” further enhance the region’s competitive edge. The region not only caters to domestic demand but also serves as a critical hub for exports to North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Market Segmentation: Understanding the Industry

Type

Sewing Machines

Embroidery Machines

Combination Machines

Speed (Stitches Per Minute)

Up to 500 SPM

500 to 1000 SPM

1000 to 1500 SPM

1500 to 2000 SPM

2500 to 3000 SPM

Above 3000 SPM

Category

Single Needle

Multi Needle

End-use

Residential

Commercial

Fashion Designers and Boutiques

Custom Embroidery Shops

Home Textile Retailers

Upholstery Businesses

Industrial



Large-Scale Apparel Manufacturers

Automotive Interior Manufacturers

Healthcare Textile Manufacturers

Uniform Suppliers

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Online Retailer

Other Independent

Key Takeaways for Investors and Industry Leaders

Rising Demand for Automation – Growing preference for precision stitching and automated embroidery solutions is driving market growth.

Growing preference for precision stitching and automated embroidery solutions is driving market growth. Technological Advancements – AI-driven designs, wireless connectivity, and touchscreen controls are enhancing user experience and efficiency.

AI-driven designs, wireless connectivity, and touchscreen controls are enhancing user experience and efficiency. Expanding Consumer Base – Increasing adoption among hobbyists, small businesses, and textile manufacturers fuels demand.

Increasing adoption among hobbyists, small businesses, and textile manufacturers fuels demand. Sustainability Focus – Eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient machines are gaining traction in the market .

Eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient machines are gaining traction in the market Regional Growth Trends – Asia-Pacific leads due to strong textile manufacturing, while North America and Europe witness rising DIY and customization trends.

Why This Market Matters?

The computerized sewing and embroidery machine market is not just about stitching—it’s about precision, creativity, and automation. Whether for hobbyists, small businesses, or large-scale manufacturing, smart sewing solutions are revolutionizing how textiles are designed and produced.

Stay Ahead in the Stitching Revolution! Get real-time updates on market trends, innovations, and competitive insights to make informed business decisions.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86454<ype=S

Frequently Asked Questions

How big was the computerized sewing and embroidery machine market in 2024?

The market stood at US$ 2.2 billion in 2024.

The market stood at US$ 2.2 billion in 2024. How is the market expected to grow by 2035?

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the period.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 3.6 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the period. What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Key drivers include the integration of advanced automation technologies and the growing demand for personalized and customized embroidery solutions.

Key drivers include the integration of advanced automation technologies and the growing demand for personalized and customized embroidery solutions. Which machine type contributed the largest share in 2024?

Combination machines accounted for the highest market share in 2024.

Combination machines accounted for the highest market share in 2024. Who are the leading players in the market?

Leading players include Brother Industries, Janome Corporation, Bernina International AG, Juki Corporation, Singer Sourcing Limited LLC., Baby Lock, Melco International, Tajima Industries Ltd., Elna International Corporation, and ZSK Stickmaschinen GmbH.

Explore Latest Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Hair Scrunchies Market (Mercado de coleteros para el cabello) Projected to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2031 , Driven by Fashion Trends and E-Commerce Growth, Latest Report by TMR

(Mercado de coleteros para el cabello) Projected to Reach , Driven by Fashion Trends and E-Commerce Growth, Latest Report by TMR Luxury Handbag Market (Mercado de bolsos de lujo) Estimated to Attain US$ 39.3 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube