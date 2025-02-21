2025 Taiwan Miaoli Dragon Bombing Concludes Successfully—Passing the Torch to Keep Dragon Culture Alive

Taipei City, Taiwan, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Taiwan’s four major Lantern Festival celebrations, the Miaoli Dragon Bombing concluded amidst the exhilarating roar of firecrackers. This year’s event, themed "Powerful Strikes", brought together 30 auspicious dragons and attracted international dragon teams from Malaysia, Wuhan, and Guangdong, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of dragon dance artistry and the Dragon Bombing ritual. Through this grand celebration, the world witnessed the unique charm of Hakka dragon culture.



Merchants and residents throw firecrackers at the auspicious dragon, symbolizing the belief that “the more it is bombed, the more prosperous it becomes, and the more prosperous it is, the more it is bombed.

The Miaoli Dragon Bombing inherits the traditional beliefs and seasonal rituals of the Hakka people. Since its promotion by the Miaoli City Office in 1998, it has become the foremost festival among the Twelve Major Hakka Celebrations and is recognized as one of Taiwan’s Four Grand Lantern Festival Events, alongside Sky Lanterns in the North, Dragon Bombing in the Center, Beehive Fireworks in the South, and the Han Dan in the East. The Dragon Bombing event follows a seven-step ritual: Dragon Making, Walking with the Dragon, Dragon Eye Dotting, Welcoming the Dragon, Following the Dragon, Dragon Bombing, Burning the Dragon to Return to the Heaven. Each step carries profound meanings of blessing, warding off evil, and fostering community unity.



Seven Stages of Dragon Bombing [Dragon Eye Dotting] through the consecration ceremony, Eye Dotting Officials— Miaoli County Magistrate Chung Tung-Chin and Miaoli City Mayor Yu Wen-Chung respectfully welcome the Dragon God’s descent, bestowing divine spirit upon the Dragon Bombing ritual.

This year's Dragon Bombing Carnival and Night of the Dragon Bombing featured performances by local dragon teams, as well as international teams, including the Wuhan Gaolong Team, the Guangdong Kite Association's luminous dragon kite performance, and Malaysia Yahya Awal Dragon Dance Troupe Dragon Dance Team from Malaysia. The luminous dragon kite soars through the sky, complementing the auspicious dragon leaping amid the baptism of firecrackers on the ground, creating a stunning visual spectacle of "Dragons in the sky, Bombing Dragons on the ground." Meanwhile, the competitive dragon dance event allows young performers to blend innovative techniques with traditional dragon dance artistry, showcasing the passion and energy of the new generation.



[Night of the Dragon Bombing] Amid the continuous roar of firecrackers, the auspicious dragon weaves through the thick smoke, resembling a celestial dragon soaring through the clouds.

Magistrate of Miaoli County Chung Tung-Chin stated, "Dragon Bombing is not just a cultural celebration but also a legacy of spirit. Through this event, we embed Hakka traditions deeply into the younger generation while showcasing Miaoli's unique charm to the world." Miaoli City Mayor Yu Wen-Chung emphasized, "This year, for the first time, the event welcomes exchange student dragon teams and new immigrant dragon teams while enhancing parent-child interactions. This symbolizes the continued growth and global expansion of the Dragon Bombing culture, attracting people from diverse backgrounds to participate together."

The final "Ascension of the Dragon" ritual symbolizes the auspicious dragon completing its mission of blessing the community and returning to the celestial realm, bringing peace and prosperity for the coming year. Many dragon team members find it hard to part, vowing to reunite next year and continue this unique Hakka tradition, passing it down from generation to generation.



Seven Stages of Dragon Bombing Final Chapter [Ascension of the Dragon]: After receiving its final baptism of firecrackers, the auspicious dragon is ignited by the dragon hosts with the sacred flame, which is first lit by the chief officiant using the ceremonial document. As smoke rises into the sky, the Dragon God ascends back to the heavenly realm.

"Miaoli Dragon Bombing" is not only a significant symbol of Hakka village culture but also a highlight of Taiwan’s folk traditions on the international stage. By combining dragon dance artistry, competitive spirit, and folk beliefs, Miaoli Dragon Bombing showcases traditional culture in the most exhilarating way, allowing it to continuously thrive and evolve with each powerful explosion.

