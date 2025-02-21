Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Outlook 2024-2030 with Competitive Profiles of Leading Players

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Outlook | Industry, Size, Companies, Forecast, Growth, Analysis, Share, Value, Revenue & Trends: Market Forecast By Type, By Material And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the research, Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2024-2030

The Indonesia refinery catalyst market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, backed by government's long-term low-carbon strategy, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. For instance, the country plans to transition to biofuels, including bioethanol, palm biodiesel, and renewable diesel, with goals to replace traditional gasoline and diesel by 2050.

The Indonesia refinery catalyst market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by ongoing expansions within the country's oil and gas sector and a shift towards cleaner fuel. The Indonesian government plans to double refining capacity to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2025, with major projects such as the Balikpapan RDMP and Tuban Grass Root Refinery (GRR. These projects, alongside a targeted increase in crude oil production to 1 million bpd by 2030, are propelling the adoption of advanced catalytic technologies across refining processes like cracking, hydro processing, and reforming.



Furthermore, Indonesia's commitment to achieving cleaner fuel standards, such as the roll-out of lower-sulfur CN 48 diesel and RON-90 petrol (Pertalite) starting in 2024, is expected to drive demand for hydrocracking and hydrotreating catalysts to meet stringent environmental regulations. This shift towards cleaner fuels is complemented by increasing investments in eco-friendly fuel production, including hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), which would rely on specialized catalytic processes, thereby contributing to market expansion.





This transition is expected to create substantial demand for catalysts designed to process biomass and enhance biofuel production. Additionally, the government's investment in new oil and gas projects and the expansion of the petrochemical sector, driven by initiatives from global players like ExxonMobil, are expected to sustain growth in the refinery catalyst market in coming years.



Market Segmentation By Type



Hydrotreating catalysts are expected to witness rapid growth by 2030, fueled by Indonesia's shift to cleaner fuels and net-zero emissions goals by 2060. The adoption of low-sulfur diesel starting in 2024 is anticipated to increase the need for hydrotreating catalysts. Additionally, the expansion of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) production, such as the Pertamina-Valero partnership, would further drive demand for these catalysts in biofuel and clean fuel production, thereby contributing to market expansion in coming years.



Market Segmentation By Material



The demand for metal-based catalysts is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate by 2030, primarily due to their essential role in advanced refining processes such as Hydrocracking and Hydrotreating. As Indonesia's refining sector increasingly focuses on producing low-sulfur diesel and meeting stringent environmental regulations, catalysts composed of metals like platinum, palladium, and rhenium are expected to see heightened demand. For instance, projects such as the Tuban Grass Root Refinery and Balikpapan RDMP would further boost the demand for metal catalysts to process complex crude oil and produce cleaner fuels.



Key Attractiveness of the Report

10 Years Market Numbers.

Historical Data Starting from 2020 to 2023.

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Data until 2030.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Overview

3.1 Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues and Volume, 2020-2030F

3.2 Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3 Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Evolution & Trends



6. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Overview, By Type

6.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenue Share, By Type (2023 & 2030F)

6.1.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By FCC (Fluidized Catalytic Cracking) (2020-2030F)

6.1.2. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Hydrotreating Catalysts (2020-2030F)

6.1.3. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Hydrocracking Catalysts (2020-2030F)

6.1.4. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Others (2020-2030F)

6.2. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Volume Share, By Type (2023 & 2030F)

6.2.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Volume, By FCC (Fluidized Catalytic Cracking) (2020-2030F)

6.2.2. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Volume, By Hydrotreating Catalysts (2020-2030F)

6.2.3. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Volume, By Hydrocracking Catalysts (2020-2030F)

6.2.4. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Volume, By Others (2020-2030F)



7. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Overview, By Material

7.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenue Share, By Material (2023 & 2030F)

7.1.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Zeolites (2020-2030F)

7.1.2. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Metals (2020-2030F)

7.1.3. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenues, By Chemical Compounds (2020-2030F)



8. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Key Performance Indicators



9. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Opportunity Assessment

9.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type (2030F)

9.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Opportunity Assessment, By Material (2030F)



10. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Competitive Landscape

10.1. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Revenue Ranking, By Top 3 Companies (2023)

10.2. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

10.3. Indonesia Refinery Catalyst Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



11. Company Profiles

11.1 TOPSOE

11.2 Honeywell International Inc.

11.3 Ketjen Corporation

11.4 Clariant AG

11.5 PT Katalis Sinergi Indonesia (KSI)

11.6 PT. Bentonit Alam Indonesia

11.7 PT Shell Indonesia

11.8 Axens Southeast Asia Sdn Bhd

11.9 PT BASF Indonesia

11.10 PT Evonik Indonesia

11.11 W. R. Grace & Co.

11.12 Sinopec Catalyst Co., Ltd. (SCC)



12. Key Strategic Recommendations

