3D Radar Market Growth Opportunities 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of 36 Major Companies

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Radar - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Radar was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Airbus Group SAS, Aselsan A.S., BAE Systems PLC, Elta Systems Ltd., Harris Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the 3D radar market is driven by several factors, reflecting technological advancements, changing end-user needs, and evolving consumer behaviors. Firstly, the increasing demand for enhanced surveillance and security systems, particularly in the defense sector, is a significant driver. Governments worldwide are investing in advanced radar systems to improve their national security and defense capabilities. Secondly, the rising air traffic globally necessitates more sophisticated air traffic management systems, where 3D radar plays a pivotal role in ensuring flight safety and efficiency. Thirdly, the growing focus on disaster management and weather forecasting, driven by climate change and its impacts, has led to increased adoption of 3D radar in meteorology.

Additionally, advancements in AI and machine learning are making 3D radar systems smarter and more efficient, driving their adoption across various sectors. Finally, the trend towards automation and smart infrastructure in industries such as automotive and transportation is boosting the demand for 3D radar, as these systems require precise object detection and tracking capabilities. These drivers collectively contribute to the robust growth trajectory of the 3D radar market, reflecting its expanding relevance and application in the modern world.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the 3D Radar market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Frequency Band (C / S / X Band, L Band, E / F Band, Other Frequency Bands); Range (Long, Medium, Short); Platform (Airborne, Ground, Naval).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the C / S / X Band Radar segment, which is expected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.8%. The L Band Radar segment is also set to grow at 19.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $456.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.3% CAGR to reach $696.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global 3D Radar Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 major companies featured in this 3D Radar market report include:

Airbus Group SAS

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Elta Systems Ltd.

Harris Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

SAAB AB

Thales Group

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

3D Radar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Defense Budgets Spurs Demand for Advanced Surveillance Systems

Rising Air Traffic Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for 3D Radar in Aviation

Technological Advancements Propel Growth in 3D Radar Systems

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Strengthens Business Case for 3D Radar

Climate Change Accelerates Demand for Accurate Weather Forecasting Tools

Adoption of Phased Array Antennas Enhances Performance and Drives Adoption

Real-time Data Processing Capabilities Sustain Growth in Critical Sectors

Smart Infrastructure Initiatives Strengthen Business Case for 3D Radar Implementation

Growing Focus on National Security Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Radar Technologies

Technological Innovations in Digital Signal Processing Drive Market Expansion

Need for Enhanced Disaster Management Systems Expands Market Potential

Adoption in Maritime Surveillance Expands Addressable Market for 3D Radar

Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles Spurs Demand for High-Precision Radar Technology

Adoption in Space Exploration and Satellite Monitoring Expands Market Horizons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ohdha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment