India FRP Rebar Market Outlook 2024-2030: Government Investments in Roads, Ports, and Metro Rail Boosts Growth

India FRP Rebar Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% during 2024-2030

FRP rebar market in India is poised to experience a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) ambitious plan to develop 23 new national highways, which includes critical expressways such as Delhi-Mumbai, Ambala-Jamnagar, and Ambala-Kotputli. To support these initiatives, the Union Budget for 2025-2026 has earmarked a,2.76 lakh crore for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to advance road and highway projects.

India FRP Rebar Market demonstrated significant growth in recent years, primarily driven by pivotal government initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojna and the facilitation of 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the road and highway sector. Additionally, 18% of the capital expenditure outlined in the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) for FY 2019-2025 is designated for the enhancement of the road and highway network.



The government's initiative to establish 35 multi-modal logistics parks under the Bharatmala scheme is further stimulating demand for FRP rebar in infrastructure projects. With India's road network projected to extend to 200,000 kilometers by 2025, coupled with an investment exceeding USD 80 billion in the Sagarmala project for port and coastal infrastructure modernization, the market potential for FRP rebar is poised for substantial expansion.



Furthermore, significant investments are being channelled into metro rail infrastructure across major urban centres. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) projects a total investment of a,6 trillion (USD 73 billion) in metro systems by 2030, with key projects including Delhi Metro Phase IV, Mumbai Metro Line 5, and Bengaluru Metro Phase II. These substantial infrastructure investments are driving demand for high-performance construction materials such as FRP rebar, which are essential for ensuring durability and superior performance. This strategic focus on advanced infrastructure underscores India's commitment to developing sustainable and world-class infrastructure.



Market Segmentation By Fiber Types



Glass fibre is expected to lead growth in the India FRP Rebar Market due to its affordability, corrosion resistance, and suitability for large-scale infrastructure projects like highways and bridges. Its lightweight nature lowers transportation and installation costs, aligning with India's push for cost-effective, durable materials in construction.



Market Segmentation By Resin Types



Polyester resin is set to lead growth in India's FRP rebar market due to its affordability, corrosion resistance, and suitability for large infrastructure projects like bridges and roads. Its easy processing and alignment with local Manufacturing make it the preferred choice for cost-effective construction.



Market Segmentation By Applications



Metro tunnelling is expected to drive the highest growth in India's FRP Rebar Market due to the government's push for metro infrastructure expansion in urban areas. FRP rebar's corrosion resistance, lightweight nature, and durability make it ideal for tunnelling, reducing maintenance costs and ensuring long-term structural integrity in harsh environments.



Market Segmentation By Regions



North region would be the focus segment in India's FRP Rebar market due to significant infrastructure development, including highways, bridges, and metro systems. Rapid urbanization and real estate growth in cities like Delhi NCR are driving demand for durable construction materials. Additionally, the region's strategic government projects and extreme weather conditions favour the adoption of corrosion-resistant FRP rebars, particularly in sectors such as water treatment plants and Defense infrastructure.



