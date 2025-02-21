Marius Pharmaceuticals Unveils New Corporate Website and Announces Longevity & Endocrinology Advisory Boards

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to redefining the treatment of testosterone deficiency, is excited to announce the launch of its new corporate website, designed to provide comprehensive education on the importance of testosterone in overall health. In conjunction with this milestone, the company is also introducing two new advisory boards—the Longevity Board and the Endocrinology Board—featuring leading experts in the fields of integrative medicine, cardiology, longevity, and endocrinology.

The new Marius Pharmaceuticals website offers valuable resources on testosterone deficiency as a widespread health concern, emphasizing its impact beyond traditional perceptions. Recognizing the broad-based importance of testosterone education, Marius is assembling top experts in longevity and endocrinology to help drive awareness, research, and treatment advancements in the field.

Marius Pharmaceuticals Longevity Board:

Elizabeth Yurth, MD, ABPMR, ABAARM, FAARM, FAARFM, FSSRP – Dr. Yurth is the co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Boulder Longevity Institute, where she applies cutting-edge regenerative and anti-aging medical strategies to optimize health and longevity. A fellowship-trained orthopedist and spine specialist, Dr. Yurth holds board certifications in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, bringing extensive expertise in cellular medicine, musculoskeletal health, and hormone optimization.

Abid Husain, MD, FACC, ABAARM, FSSRP – Dr. Husain is a leader in integrative cardiovascular medicine, combining traditional cardiology with advanced functional medicine approaches. Triple-board-certified and a faculty member at the Seeds Scientific Research and Performance Institute, Dr. Husain specializes in preventative strategies, bio-identical hormone replacement, and anti-aging biotechnologies. His approach to heart health is rooted in cellular medicine, and he is dedicated to helping patients live long, vibrant lives.



Marius Pharmaceuticals Endocrinology Board:

Kishore Lakshman, MD, MPH – Dr. Lakshman is a distinguished endocrinologist with a focus on hormone-related disorders and metabolic health. With years of experience in treating testosterone deficiency and other endocrine conditions, he is committed to advancing research and clinical approaches that improve patient outcomes.



“At Marius, we are taking the lead on education around the major public health concern of testosterone deficiency that extends well beyond sexual health. It plays a crucial role in metabolic function, cardiovascular health, neurocognitive function, and across all organ systems,” said Shalin Shah, CEO at Marius Pharmaceuticals. “With the launch of our new website and the establishment of our Longevity and Endocrinology Boards, we are bringing together top medical experts to advance education and treatment options for patients and healthcare providers alike. We look forward to continuing to lead cutting-edge research around testosterone and its many implications.”

The new corporate website serves as a hub for scientific resources, patient education, and insights from leading experts, reinforcing Marius Pharmaceuticals’ mission to reshape the conversation around testosterone and its critical role in health.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com.

