Fresh Meat Packaging - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030, Featuring Analysis of 43 Leading Companies, Including Amcor, Berry Global, Edelmann Group, Globex International

The global market for Fresh Meat Packaging was valued at US$21 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The future of the fresh meat packaging industry is set to be shaped by several emerging trends, including the increasing use of smart packaging, the rise of eco-friendly materials, and the growing focus on food waste reduction. Smart packaging technologies, such as sensors and freshness indicators, are expected to play a more prominent role in ensuring food safety and improving consumer confidence. These technologies provide real-time data about the condition of the meat, allowing consumers and retailers to monitor freshness and reduce the risk of spoilage. Smart packaging is particularly valuable in the cold chain logistics sector, where maintaining consistent temperatures is critical for preserving meat quality. As these technologies become more affordable and widespread, they are likely to become a standard feature in fresh meat packaging.



Sustainability will also continue to be a major driving force in the industry, with increased pressure on manufacturers to reduce their environmental impact. The development of biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable packaging materials will be a key focus, as consumers and regulators demand more eco-friendly solutions. Innovations in packaging materials, such as plant-based films and compostable trays, will help reduce reliance on single-use plastics and lower the carbon footprint of the meat industry. Additionally, the push to reduce food waste will influence packaging design, with vacuum-sealed and portion-controlled packaging playing a significant role in extending shelf life and minimizing spoilage. As the meat packaging industry adapts to these future trends, it will need to balance consumer demand for convenience, sustainability, and safety with the evolving regulatory landscape and environmental challenges.



The report analyzes the Fresh Meat Packaging market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Packaging Type (Flexible, Rigid).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Flexible Packaging segment, which is expected to reach US$16.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.3%. The Rigid Packaging segment is also set to grow at 3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $5.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 43 major companies featured in this Fresh Meat Packaging market report include:

Alle Processing Corp.

Amcor PLC

American Foods Group LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Brake Bros Limited

Colimatic S.p.A.

Edelmann Group

F & G Food Pte. Limited

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

Globex International, Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Convenience Packaging Propels Market Growth

Advances in Biodegradable and Edible Meat Packaging Expands Market Scope

Growth of E-commerce and Online Grocery Shopping Spurs Demand for Effective Meat Packaging

Technological Innovations in Active and Intelligent Packaging Solutions

Role of Packaging in Extending Shelf Life and Reducing Food Waste

Increasing Importance of Traceability and Transparency in Meat Packaging

Market Opportunities in Developing Countries for Fresh Meat Packaging

Adoption of Automation in Meat Packaging Operations Sets New Efficiency Standards

