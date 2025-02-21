2025 Consumer Report: Shoppers Are Redefining Value in Retail Amid a New Economic Reality

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shoppers Are Redefining Value in Retail Amid a New Economic Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Shoppers Are Redefining Value in Retail Amid a New Economic Reality global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns.

During times of economic uncertainty, consumers gravitate towards retailers that offer the lowest prices. With global GDP growth slowing and inflation remaining stubbornly high, this consumer preference is helping boost sales for discount retail formats. Price alone does not determine value, however. Consumers also consider quality, shopping experience, and their personal values when making a purchase. As a result, retailers today are finding success by adopting a more holistic vision of value.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

The changing conception of value

Winning with "Everyday Low Prices"

Providing value beyond low prices

Conclusion

Shoppers Are Redefining Value in Retail Amid A New Economic Reality

