Solar Pumps Industry Research 2025-2030 - Rising Focus on Sustainable Agricultural Practices Drives Demand for Solar Pumps

The global market for Solar Pumps was valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aschoff Solar, CRI Group, Dankoff Solar, Edwin Industrial Co., Limited, Elili Solar and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

The growth in the solar pump market is driven by several factors, including the rising focus on sustainable agricultural practices, technological advancements in pump efficiency and solar panel integration, and the increasing need for off-grid water supply solutions. The need to provide reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly water management systems for agriculture, livestock, and domestic use is driving the adoption of solar pumps across various sectors.

Technological innovations in high-efficiency photovoltaic panels, smart controllers, and hybrid systems are enhancing the performance and versatility of solar pumps, supporting market growth. The expansion of solar pump applications in municipal, industrial, and aquaculture sectors, coupled with the growing emphasis on water conservation, rural development, and renewable energy adoption, is creating new opportunities for market players. Additionally, the focus on developing low-maintenance, durable, and user-friendly solar pumps for diverse geographies is further propelling the growth of the solar pump market.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Solar Pumps market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Type (Submersible, Surface); Application (Agriculture, Water Treatment, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Submersible Solar Pumps segment, which is expected to reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.4%. The Surface Solar Pumps segment is also set to grow at 10.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $409.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.4% CAGR to reach $571 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Solar Pumps Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 48 major companies featured in this Solar Pumps market report include:

Aschoff Solar

CRI Group

Dankoff Solar

Edwin Industrial Co. Limited

Elili Solar

Ennos AG

Evi Heat

Greenmax Technology

Kenbrook Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Lorentz A. Lossius AS

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Solar Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Sustainable Agricultural Practices Drives Demand for Solar Pumps

Growing Need for Efficient Water Management and Irrigation Solutions Spurs Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Pump Efficiency and Solar Panel Integration Propel Innovation

Increasing Popularity of Off-Grid and Remote Water Supply Solutions Expands Addressable Market

Emergence of Hybrid Solar Pumps with Battery Backup and Grid-Tied Options Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Rising Use of Solar Pumps in Livestock Watering, Aquaculture, and Drinking Water Supply Fuels Market Competitiveness

Focus on Enhancing Pump Durability and Low-Maintenance Design Drives Market Innovation

Expansion of Solar Pump Applications in Municipal, Industrial, and Residential Sectors Spurs Market Potential

Shift Towards Smart Solar Pumps with Remote Monitoring and Control Capabilities Expands Market Dynamics

Focus on Integrating Solar Pumps with Drip Irrigation and Water Harvesting Systems Creates New Opportunities

Growing Awareness About Climate Change and Water Conservation Throws Spotlight on Solar Pump Solutions

