2025 International Payments Training: Explore Key Principles, Concepts, Practices and Current Developments (ONLINE EVENT: March 17-19, 2025)

Two days of practical learning and sessions conducted by a senior expert with over 30 years of international experience.

This practical course has been tailored for banking professionals who have some experience in domestic payments and want to expand their knowledge of international payments. You will explore the key principles, concepts, practices and current developments in international payments.

You will have a chance to learn about the principles of foreign exchange and currency, high-value global payments, purpose and role of SWIFT and CLS, global clearing and settlement mechanisms as well as about liquidity management, international trade facilitation, risk management, and legal and regulatory issues.

Who should attend? This course will be of special interest to payment professionals with some experience who wish to expand their knowledge base and advance their careers into the global payments arena.

On completion of this course, you will:

Gain the practical knowledge of all key processes and concepts in international payments

Learn about the various stages of low and high value payment process

Understand the role and functioning of SWIFT and CLS

Explore the transition to the ISO 20022 MX Messaging system

Get to grips with foreign exchange and currency principles

Explore the mechanisms in clearing and settlement

Learn about liquidity management principles

Gain the tools for managing all risks involved

Understand the legal and regulatory frameworks

Explore the current market trends and challenges

Who Should Attend:

Operations and business staff from:

Commercial banks

Investment banks

Foreign Exchange dealers

Brokerage companies

Multinational corporations

Money Managers

Commodity Trading Advisors

Insurance companies

Governments

Central banks

Pension Funds

Hedge Funds

Investment companies

Brokers/dealers and other participants in the inter-dealer market.

Key Topics Covered:

Foreign exchange & currency principles

High-value global payments

Cross Border Retail Payments

Alternative Payment Arrangements & Systems (Correspondent Banking, Hawala)

Purpose & role of SWIFT

The transition to the ISO 20022 MX messaging system

Purpose & role of CLS

International Payments & the Law

International Standards, Conventions & Principles

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Anti-Money Laundering

Global Clearing & Settlement

Liquidity & Treasury management

International trade facilitation

How International Trade is financed

Risk management, and

Legal & Regulatory issues

Challenges for corporates in international payments

Current and future trends

