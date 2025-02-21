Mobile CDN Industry Trends and Strategic Insights, 2025-2030: 5G Deployment Worldwide Drives Adoption of High-Efficiency Mobile CDN

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile CDN - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mobile CDN was valued at USD 78.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 421.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in USD from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Akamai Technologies, Inc., AT&T, Inc., CDNetworks Inc., ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., Ericsson AB and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Mobile CDN Market?



The growth in the mobile CDN market is driven by several factors, including the exponential increase in mobile video consumption, the proliferation of 5G networks, and the rise of immersive digital experiences such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). The increasing use of edge computing for real-time content caching and delivery is also fueling market expansion. Furthermore, enterprises are adopting mobile CDNs to enhance website performance, reduce bandwidth costs, and improve cybersecurity through distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation. The rise of cloud-based gaming and real-time video conferencing is further accelerating the demand for high-performance mobile CDNs, shaping the future of content distribution.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Mobile CDN market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Content Type (Video, Non-Video); Vertical (Media & Advertisement, Gaming, Education, Retail & eCommerce, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Government, Other Verticals).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Video CDN segment, which is expected to reach $355 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 33.1%. The Non-Video CDN segment is also set to grow at 28.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $23.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 31% CAGR to reach $62 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Mobile CDN Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Mobile CDN Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Mobile CDN Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Mobile CDN market report include:

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

CDNetworks Inc.

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd.

Ericsson AB

Fastly, Inc.

Internap Corporation

Jet-Stream Services

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Peerapp

Verizon Digital Media Services

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $78.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $421.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Mobile CDN - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Mobile Traffic Volume Propels Growth in Mobile CDN Solutions

Increasing Demand for Rich Media Content Accelerates Demand for Advanced Mobile CDNs

Enhanced Mobile User Experience Strengthens Business Case for Mobile CDN

Rise of Video Streaming Services Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Mobile CDN

5G Deployment Worldwide Drives Adoption of High-Efficiency Mobile CDN

Mobile Commerce Growth Spurs Demand for Reliable Mobile CDN Services

IoT Integration in Mobile Networks Generates Opportunities for Mobile CDN Innovations

AI and Machine Learning Integration Strengthens Mobile CDN Performance and Security

Cloud Gaming Popularity Boosts Need for Robust Mobile CDN Infrastructure

Mobile CDN Role in Enhancing Social Media Content Delivery Strengthens Market Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn7ay9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment