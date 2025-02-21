EV Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2025-2030 Featuring Analysis of 27 Major Companies - Demand for Real-Time Data Insights Propels Growth in Connected Test Equipment

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Test Equipment was valued at US$133.7 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$489.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What are the Key Market Drivers for EV Test Equipment?



The rapid growth of the electric vehicle market is the most significant driver for the demand for EV test equipment. As more automakers focus on electrification and the number of electric vehicles on the road increases, the need for comprehensive testing solutions grows. These tests help ensure that EVs meet stringent safety, regulatory, and performance standards, contributing to the development of a safe and reliable EV ecosystem.



Technological innovations in battery and powertrain technologies are also fueling the demand for advanced test equipment. As EVs become more sophisticated with improved battery technology, fast-charging capabilities, and autonomous features, there is an increased need for specialized test equipment that can evaluate these advanced systems. Additionally, the growing importance of simulation-based testing and automated testing solutions is driving the adoption of cutting-edge test equipment, which is faster and more cost-effective than traditional methods.



Government regulations and policies aimed at promoting electric mobility also play a critical role in the market's growth. As more countries implement stringent emissions standards and offer incentives for EV adoption, automakers are under pressure to meet these standards while developing high-performance vehicles. The need for rigorous testing to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements is creating a continuous demand for EV test equipment. As the EV market continues to expand, manufacturers will rely on increasingly sophisticated testing solutions to meet these regulatory and performance standards, further propelling the growth of the EV test equipment market.



Scope of the Study



The report analyzes the EV Test Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:



Propulsion Type (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs); Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles); Equipment Type (Battery Test Equipment, Electric Powertrain Test Equipment, EV Safety Test Equipment, EV Charging Test Equipment, Other Equipment Types); End-Use (Passenger Cars End-Use, Commercial Vehicles End-Use).



Geographic Regions/Countries:



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BEVs Test Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$347.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.4%. The PHEVs Test Equipment segment is also set to grow at 26.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $35.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 22.9% CAGR to reach $74.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 27 major companies featured in this EV Test Equipment market report include:

AVL List GmbH

Chroma Ate Inc.

Durr Systems AG

Fluke Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Intertek Group PLC

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

PCE Instruments UK Ltd.

Tektronix Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $133.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $489.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

EV Test Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising EV Production Drives Demand for Advanced Testing Equipment

Integration of AI in Test Equipment Strengthens Market for Precision Diagnostics

Focus on Battery Safety Testing Highlights Opportunities in EV Testing Equipment

Growing Role of High-Voltage Systems Drives Demand for Specialized Test Tools

Emerging Need for Autonomous Vehicle Testing Expands Market for Smart Test Equipment

AI-Driven Predictive Analytics Bodes Well for Pre-Production Testing

Demand for Real-Time Data Insights Propels Growth in Connected Test Equipment

Emerging Trends in Wireless Charging Propel Growth in Specialized Testing Tools

Focus on Lightweight Materials Drives Demand for Structural Testing Equipment

Growing EV Fleet Management Needs Highlight Market for Fleet Testing Tools

