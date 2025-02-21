Rehabilitation Robots Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1776.24 Mn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rehabilitation robots market size was valued at USD 430 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 1,541.34 million by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

The subject of rehabilitation robots is still relatively new, but it is expanding quickly and is being more and more integrated into clinical settings. Rehabilitation has been transformed by robotic devices, which provide creative ways to improve recovery for people with a range of physical disabilities. These cutting-edge technologies are intended to help patients regain their motor abilities, increase their mobility, and generally improve their quality of life. The incorporation of robots into rehabilitation treatment offers numerous major benefits, including precise control, consistent performance, and the capacity to conduct rigorous, repeated training necessary for neuroplasticity and motor recovery.

A significant portion of the elderly population suffers from physical and mental illnesses. Actually, the primary factor propelling the rehabilitation robots market is the large percentage of elderly individuals with mental and physical impairments. Research estimates that by 2050, there will be 2 billion people over 60 in the globe, up from 900 million in 2018. Furthermore, the National Institute of Mental Health estimates that 26% of Americans who are 18 years of age or older experience a mental illness in any given year.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Technological advancements & automation : To improve these technologies and guarantee their broad clinical acceptance, more research and development are necessary. The effectiveness and accessibility of therapy might be greatly improved by robotic technology intended for rehabilitation. These technologies can enhance therapeutic results by helping therapists provide regular training over long periods of time and gathering information to track development. Numerous patients might get treatment concurrently and even remotely through telerehabilitation from the convenience of their own homes, thanks to automation in therapy.

Robot adoption and the evolution of digitization : Due to the high demand for robotic medical technology, hospitals all over the world have begun incorporating robotics technology into their rehabilitation departments. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising demand for robots in this region will accelerate market expansion in the years to come.

: Due to the high demand for robotic medical technology, hospitals all over the world have begun incorporating robotics technology into their rehabilitation departments. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rising demand for robots in this region will accelerate market expansion in the years to come. Telehealth: The market for rehabilitation robots is primarily driven by the introduction of robots and advancements in digitalization. For example, the growing need for patient comfort is driving up demand for home healthcare services. The size, portability, use, and suitability of rehabilitation robots for domestic usage are all increasing. A robotic arm rehabilitation device called Inmotion ARM may be utilized in patients' homes to deliver ongoing rehabilitation treatment and lessen the need for in-person visits.



Opportunities in the Rehabilitation Robots Market

In January 2025 , a South Korean robotics company called WIRobotics is scheduled to introduce its wearable gait support robot in the US, while an Indian business that provides insurance technology solutions driven by generative AI has secured early investment .

, a South Korean robotics company called WIRobotics is scheduled to introduce its wearable gait support robot in the US, while an Indian business that provides insurance technology . In April 2024 , the European Investment Bank (EIB) awarded €25 million to the French medical technology company Wandercraft to create the first and only self-balancing exoskeleton for daily use by people with severe mobility impairments: the Personal Exoskeleton.

, the European Investment Bank (EIB) awarded €25 million to the French medical technology company Wandercraft to create the first and only self-balancing exoskeleton for daily use by people with severe mobility impairments: the Personal Exoskeleton. In March 2023, SiYi Intelligence, a provider of intelligent rehabilitative solutions, concluded a Series A investment round with around $15 million USD. The company plans to use the funds to accelerate the research and development of integrated neurorehabilitation solutions as well as to build the digital rehabilitation service platform.



Regional Insights

Technological advancements are driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the rehabilitation robots market in 2024. The market is expanding because of the increased prevalence of spinal cord injuries in the area. The use of rehabilitation robots is being driven by two factors: the rising number of elderly people and people with disabilities. The CDC estimates that one in four American adults has a disability, making them the biggest minority group in the nation and the globe.

Furthermore, compared to 18% of people without impairments, 50% of people with disabilities were 65 years of age or older in 2023. These figures demonstrate how rehabilitation robots would benefit a larger population, ultimately promoting regional wealth. Additionally, the North American healthcare industry is expanding due to ongoing technology breakthroughs and greater government investment in research. Growth is being accelerated by the existence of private organizations that provide funds for research and development to create technologically advanced products.

The rising geriatric population is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing rehabilitation robots market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to become the largest market for rehabilitation robots during the forecast period due to rising healthcare costs and awareness of newer rehabilitation technologies, as well as the region's growing elderly population, which calls for the availability of effective rehabilitation solutions tailored to age-related conditions and injuries. In 2024, China accounted for the largest share of the regional market due to the presence of advanced robotic systems. SYREBO, a leader in the rehabilitation solutions industry, made waves at MEDICA 2023 with the launch of two ground-breaking products: the Hand Rehabilitation Robot (BCI) and the Upper Limb Rehabilitation Robot in November 2023.

Another significant nation where rehabilitation robots are anticipated to become more common in the coming years is Japan. Its aging population is increasing due to degenerative diseases and stroke, which may be related issues. By 2040, 34.8% of Japanese people will be over 65, according to data from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

Market Segmentation

By type, the exoskeleton segment dominated the rehabilitation robots market in 2024. Exoskeletal robotic systems have developed quickly in recent years as a result of developments in chemical material sciences, control technologies, and artificial intelligence integration. These gadgets, which aid in the recovery of ambulatory skills and gait balance, have become revolutionary in the supplementary therapy of post-stroke hemiparesis.

By type, the therapy robots segment is expected to achieve the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Patients' recuperation from operations and traumas is being revolutionized by the use of robotic therapy in rehabilitation. Robot-assisted technology improves the efficacy and efficiency of rehabilitation programs by providing accurate, consistent, and customized therapy. The precise and controlled motions provided by robotic rehabilitation increase the efficacy of therapeutic exercises. Exoskeletons, end-effector robots, and gait training systems are just a few of the diverse kinds of robotic devices that are available to meet varied rehabilitation requirements.

By extremity, the lower body segment captured the major rehabilitation robots market share in 2024. Robotic systems for lower extremity rehabilitation, such as powered orthoses with computer-controlled motors to facilitate joint mobility, might possibly relieve the workload of therapists while increasing the therapeutic dosage of movement training. Delivering the same mechanical treatment with robotics requires less therapist attention.

By extremity, the upper body segment is estimated to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. As technology develops, robotic upper limb rehabilitation therapy is becoming more and more popular in the rehabilitation industry. By supporting the labor-intensive, repeated manual treatment that is often provided by therapists, it is utilized to enhance or facilitate recovery. Because the robotic devices may assist in moving the patient's limbs during exercises, more therapy can be provided to each patient, and more patients can get therapy concurrently, which reduces the time demands on therapists.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the rehabilitation robots market in 2024. The primary causes of the expansion are the increase in healthcare expenditures and the quick adoption of cutting-edge technology in medical facilities. The expansion of this industry is further aided by the fact that many patients with musculoskeletal diseases, spinal cord injuries, and other ailments seek rehabilitation treatments in hospitals. Additionally, a greater number of FDA approvals for medical exoskeletons and heightened awareness of technologically sophisticated devices are supporting market expansion.

By end-use, the senior care facilities segment is estimated to grow significantly in the rehabilitation robots market during the forecast period because of the growing number of elderly people. The market is also growing as a result of the development of government initiatives to build senior care facilities throughout the world and the growing need for better healthcare services for the elderly.

Competitive Landscape

B-Temia, Inc., Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation, Cyberdyne, Inc., DIH Holding US, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hurotics, Lifeward Ltd., MediTouch, Ltd., Rehab-Robotics, Stryker Corporation, SynTouch LLC, Vecna Robotics, and WIRobotics.

Recent Developments in the Rehabilitation Robots Market

In January 2025 , leading robotics startup Genrobotics unveiled the first robotic-assisted pediatric gait trainer in India. It is intended to help children with mobility problems, such as cerebral palsy, with their physical rehabilitation.

, leading robotics startup Genrobotics unveiled the first robotic-assisted pediatric gait trainer in India. It is intended to help children with mobility problems, such as cerebral palsy, with their physical rehabilitation. In January 2025 , by speeding recovery and improving patient outcomes, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) created a novel robotic hand exoskeleton based on the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) that will revolutionize stroke rehabilitation and post-stroke therapy.

, by speeding recovery and improving patient outcomes, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) created a novel robotic hand exoskeleton based on the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) that will revolutionize stroke rehabilitation and post-stroke therapy. In January 2025, the Plug and Train Robot (PLUTO) technology fills a significant gap in India's rehabilitation equipment market, especially for patients with spinal cord injuries and strokes. The Plug and Train Robot (PLUTO) technology fills a significant gap in India's rehabilitation equipment market, especially for patients with spinal cord injuries and strokes.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Therapy Robots

Exoskeletons

By Extremity

Upper Body

Lower Body

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Senior Care Facilities

Homecare Settings



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





