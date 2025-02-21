Advantage Solutions Announces Date for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year at 7 a.m. ET on March 7, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-225-9448, or for international callers, 1-203-518-9708. The conference ID is ADVQ4. Three hours after the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode is 11158219. The replay recording will be available until March 14, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous conference call webcast by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Advantage Solutions website at ir.youradv.com/. The online replay will be available for a limited time shortly following the call.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it’s creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit youradv.com.

Investor Contacts:

Ruben Mella

investorrelations@youradv.com

Media Contacts:

Peter Frost

press@youradv.com