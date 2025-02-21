Autonomous Construction Equipment Market to Reach USD 27.61 Billion by 2032 Owing to Technological Advancements and Labor Shortages | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 12.72 billion in 2023. It is projected to reach USD 27.61 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.99% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Autonomous Construction Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to rapid technological advancements in automation and artificial intelligence, coupled with a global shortage of skilled labor in the construction industry. These factors are driving the adoption of autonomous machinery to enhance efficiency, safety, and productivity on construction sites.





Semi-Autonomous Equipment Leads Autonomous Construction Market, With Earth Moving and Road Construction Segments Dominating

By Autonomy: In 2023, the semi-autonomous equipment segment dominated the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, holding over 62% market share. This is largely due to the human supervision of critical tasks, but automation is becoming increasingly used in construction. Excavators, loaders, bulldozers, and other semi-autonomous machines all improve efficiency, safety, and precision when their operators are permitted to intercede. Labor shortages, increasing infrastructure projects, and AI-based control systems are driving the demand for such equipment. Moreover, semi-autonomous solutions provide a sustainable and affordable transition for contractors who want to build automation into their operations without completely supplanting human operators.

By Type: The Earth Moving Equipment segment led the market with a share of over 32% in 2023. That includes the likes of bulldozers, excavators, and loaders, which are used for heavy-duty excavation, grading, and site preparation. Global demand for autonomous earth-moving machinery is an indirect consequence of the boom in real estate and infrastructure development worldwide. Smart cities, highways, and commercial construction demand a well-organized, accurate, facilitated, automation-enabled construction activity, and hence governments and private sectors are investing on a larger scale. AI, IoT, and GPS-based automation: these advancements create operational efficiency, reducing dependence on labor and improving safety.

By Application: The road construction segment dominated the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market in 2023, holding over 42% market share. This dominance is reinforced by a growing international emphasis on infrastructure improvement, urbanization growth, and smart city projects. And common autonomous construction machinery, like self-driving bulldozers, pavers, and rollers, is "improving efficiency, reducing reliance on labor, and delivering accuracy in road construction," the firm adds. Global governments are heavily investing in expanding highways and maintaining roadways, and this trend is accelerating the demand for autonomous solutions. For construction machinery, the inclusion of technology in the examples of AI, GPS, and IoT in construction equipment relevant to machinery safety and operational performance has made autonomous road construction equipment a preferred device.

North America Leads Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, accounting for over 38% of the market share, with the United States at the forefront. This area offers advanced technology infrastructure and significant investment in construction automation, allowing the rapid adoption of autonomous machinery on a variety of projects. The factor that solidifies the U.S. regional market leadership is the early adoption of autonomous technologies and the availability of key players such as Caterpillar and Komatsu in the region. The rise of artificial intelligence and robotics in the industrial sector, coupled with the region's commitment to enhancing labor productivity, reducing labor costs, and improving safety standards, continues to position North America.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the Autonomous Construction Equipment Market, driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for large-scale infrastructure projects. Autonomous technologies are being utilized globally, most notably by Asian economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea, to boost productivity, cut labor costs, and improve site safety. Government efforts and investments in automation, smart cities, and sophisticated construction technologies also aid market growth. Moreover, the heavy emphasis on technological development and innovation in the construction industry in the region offers significant growth opportunities.

Recent Developments

In February 2024: Deere & Company introduced its second-generation autonomous tractors and industrial equipment at CES in Las Vegas. Featuring AI, computer vision, and advanced cameras, these machines operate without human intervention, tackling labor shortages in agriculture and construction. The lineup includes autonomous tractors, a quarry dump truck, and a battery-electric landscaping mower. Deere also offers autonomy kits to upgrade existing machinery, enhancing flexibility and efficiency.

