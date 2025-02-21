$49.2 Bn Physical Vapor Deposition Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Applied Materials Leads Fragmented Market (8.36%), Followed by OC Oerlikon and Kobe Steel

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical Vapor Deposition Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the physical vapor deposition market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global physical vapor deposition market reached a value of nearly $21.4 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $21.4 billion in 2023 to $31.9 billion in 2028 at a rate of 8.25%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% from 2028 and reach $49.2 billion in 2033.

The global physical vapor deposition market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.40% of the total market in 2023. Applied Materials, Inc was the largest competitor with a 8.36% share of the market, followed by OC Oerlikon group with 5.00%, Kobe Steel Ltd with 2.56%, Voestalpine AG with 2.54%, ULVAC Inc with 1.49%, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation with 1.29%, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd with 0.81%, HEF Group with 0.73%, Veeco Instruments Inc with 0.31% and Singulus Technologies AG with 0.31%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth of the automotive industry, increasing demand in the semiconductor industry, rising medical device manufacturing and increasing demand for consumer electronics. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of raw materials and economic uncertainties or downturns. Going forward, the growth in renewable energy sector, increasing industrialization, strong economic growth in emerging markets and favorable government initiatives will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the physical vapor deposition market in the future include a lack of skilled workers.



The physical vapor deposition market is segmented by type into PVD equipment, PVD materials and PVD services. The PVD equipment market was the largest segment of the physical vapor deposition market segmented by type, accounting for 55.14% or $11.8 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the PVD services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.33% during 2023-2028.



The physical vapor deposition market is segmented by process into thermal evaporation, arc evaporation and sputter deposition. The sputter deposition market was the largest segment of the physical vapor deposition market segmented by process, accounting for 47.18% or $10.1 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the sputter deposition segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by process, at a CAGR of 8.71% during 2023-2028.



The physical vapor deposition market is segmented by application into microelectronics, data storage, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment and other applications. The microelectronics market was the largest segment of the physical vapor deposition market segmented by application, accounting for 33.59% or $7.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the solar products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 9.97% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the physical vapor deposition market, accounting for 39.72% or $8.5 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the physical vapor deposition market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.49% and 9.08% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.59% and 7.98% respectively.



The top opportunities in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by type will arise in the PVD equipment segment, which will gain $5.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by process will arise in the sputter deposition segment, which will gain $5.2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the physical vapor deposition market segmented by application will arise in the microelectronics segment, which will gain $3.5 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The physical vapor deposition market size will gain the most in China at $2.8 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the physical vapor deposition market include focus on development of advanced arc technology for enhanced efficiency and remote management, introduction of advanced PVD sputtering systems for fuel cell production efficiency, focus on semiconductor manufacturing with ion beam technology, innovations in surface technologies to enhance PVD coatings for business jet engine components and transforming energy infrastructure with the significance of floating regasification barges.



Player-adopted strategies in the physical vapor deposition market include focus on expanding business operations through new product developments and strengthening business operations through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the physical vapor deposition companies to focus on developing advanced ARC technology, focus on advanced PVD sputtering systems for fuel cells, focus on ion beam technology for semiconductor manufacturing, focus on expanding innovations in aerospace surface technologies, focus on expanding floating regasification solutions for ammonia, focus on PVD services market segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding strategic partnerships, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, focus on trade shows and partnerships and focus on targeting solar products manufacturers.





Executive Summary:



Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033 provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global physical vapor deposition market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors..

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for physical vapor deposition? How does the market relate to the overall economy; demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The physical vapor deposition market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics; size and growth; segmentation; regional and country breakdowns; competitive landscape; market shares; trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider physical vapor deposition market; and compares it with other markets.



The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics- Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the segment by type, by process and by application.

Key Trends- Highlights the major trends shaping the global market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Macro-Economic Scenario- the report provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and impact of rising inflation on global and regional markets, providing strategic insights for businesses in the physical vapor deposition market.

Global Market Size and Growth- Global historic (2018-2023) and forecast (2023-2028, 2033F) market values and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional and Country Analysis- Historic (2018-2023) and forecast (2023-2028, 2033F) market values and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Market Segmentation- Contains the market values (2018-2023) (2023-2028, 2033F) and analysis for each segment by type, by process and by application in the market. Historic (2018-2023) and forecast (2023-2028) and (2028-2033) market values and growth and market share comparison by region market.

Regional Market Size and Growth- Regional market size (2023), historic (2018-2023) and forecast (2023-2028, 2033F) market values and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape- Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions- Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market is covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies- Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions and Recommendations- This section includes recommendations for physical vapor deposition providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix- This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:



1) by Type: PVD Equipment; PVD Materials; PVD Services

2 by Process: Thermal Evaporation; Arc Evaporation; Sputter Deposition

3) by Application: Microelectronics; Data Storage; Solar Products; Cutting Tools; Medical Equipment; Other Applications



Key Companies Mentioned: Applied Materials, Inc.; OC Oerlikon Group; Kobe Steel Ltd.; Voestalpine AG;ULVAC Inc.



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; Italy; Spain; UK; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; physical vapor deposition indicators comparison.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $49.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Physical Vapor Deposition - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Physical Vapor Deposition Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 PVD Equipment

6.4.2 PVD Materials

6.4.3 PVD Services

6.5 Market Segmentation by Process

6.5.1 Thermal Evaporation

6.5.2 Arc Evaporation

6.5.3 Sputter Deposition

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Microelectronics

6.6.2 Data Storage

6.6.3 Solar Products

6.6.4 Cutting Tools

6.6.5 Medical Equipment

6.6.6 Other Applications



7 Major Market Trends

7.1 Development of Advanced Arc Technology For Enhanced Efficiency and Remote Management

7.2 Introduction of Advanced PVD Sputtering Systems For Fuel Cell Production Efficiency

7.3 Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing With Ion Beam Technology

7.4 Innovations in Surface Technologies To Enhance PVD Coatings For Business Jet Engine Components

7.5 Transforming Energy Infrastructure With the Significance of Floating Regasification Barges



8 Physical Vapor Deposition Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Physical Vapor Deposition Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Physical Vapor Deposition Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Physical Vapor Deposition Market



9 Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11 Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



12 Asia-Pacific Market

12.1 Summary

12.1.1 Market Overview

12.1.2 Region Information

12.1.3 Market Information

12.1.4 Background Information

12.1.5 Government Initiatives

12.1.6 Regulations

12.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

12.1.8 Major Associations

12.1.9 Taxes Levied

12.1.10 Corporate Tax Structure

12.1.11 Investments

12.1.12 Major Companies

12.2 Asia Pacific Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.3 Asia Pacific Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.4 Asia Pacific Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Country Analysis

12.6 China Market

12.7 Summary

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Country Information

12.7.3 Market Information

12.7.4 Background Information

12.7.5 Government Initiatives

12.7.6 Regulations

12.7.7 Regulatory Bodies

12.7.8 Major Associations

12.7.9 Taxes Levied

12.7.10 Corporate Tax Structure

12.7.11 Investments

12.7.12 Major Companies

12.8 China Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.9 China Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.10 China Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.11 India Market

12.12 India Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.13 India Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.14 India Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.15 Japan Market

12.16 Japan Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.17 Japan Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.18 Japan Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.19 Australia Market

12.20 Australia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.21 Australia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.22 Australia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.23 Indonesia Market

12.24 Indonesia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.25 Indonesia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.26 Indonesia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.27 South Korea Market

12.28 South Korea Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.29 South Korea Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

12.30 South Korea Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



13 Western Europe Market

13.1 Summary

13.1.1 Market Overview

13.1.2 Region Information

13.1.3 Market Information

13.1.4 Background Information

13.1.5 Government Initiatives

13.1.6 Regulations

13.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

13.1.8 Major Associations

13.1.9 Taxes Levied

13.1.10 Corporate tax structure

13.1.11 Investments

13.1.12 Major Companies

13.2 Western Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.3 Western Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.4 Western Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.5 Western Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Country Analysis

13.6 UK Market

13.7 UK Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.8 UK Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.9 UK Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.10 Germany Market

13.11 Germany Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.12 Germany Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.13 Germany Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.14 France Market

13.15 France Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.16 France Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.17 France Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.18 Italy Market

13.19 Italy Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.20 Italy Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.21 Italy Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.22 Spain Market

13.23 Spain Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.24 Spain Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.25 Spain Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



14 Eastern Europe Market

14.1 Summary

14.1.1 Market Overview

14.1.2 Region Information

14.1.3 Market Information

14.1.4 Background Information

14.1.5 Government Initiatives

14.1.6 Regulations

14.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

14.1.8 Major Associations

14.1.9 Taxes Levied

14.1.10 Corporate Tax Structure

14.1.11 Major companies

14.2 Eastern Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.3 Eastern Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.4 Eastern Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.5 Eastern Europe Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Country Analysis

14.6 Russia Market

14.7 Russia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.8 Russia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.9 Russia Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



15 North America Market

15.1 Summary

15.1.1 Market Overview

15.1.2 Region Information

15.1.3 Market Information

15.1.4 Background Information

15.1.5 Government Initiatives

15.1.6 Regulations

15.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

15.1.8 Major Associations

15.1.9 Taxes Levied

15.1.10 Corporate Tax Structure

15.1.11 Investments

15.1.12 Major Companies

15.2 North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.3 North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.4 North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.5 North America Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Country Analysis

15.6 USA Market

15.7 Summary

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Country Information

15.7.3 Market Information

15.7.4 Background Information

15.7.5 Government Initiatives

15.7.6 Regulations

15.7.7 Regulatory Bodies

15.7.8 Major Associations

15.7.9 Taxes Levied

15.7.10 Corporate Tax Structure

15.7.11 Investments

15.7.12 Major Companies

15.8 USA Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.9 USA Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.10 USA Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.11 Canada Market

15.12 Canada Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.13 Canada Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

15.14 Canada Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



16 South America Market

16.1 Summary

16.1.1 Market Overview

16.1.2 Region Information

16.1.3 Market Information

16.1.4 Background Information

16.1.5 Government Initiatives

16.1.6 Regulations

16.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

16.1.8 Major Associations

16.1.9 Taxes Levied

16.1.10 Corporate Tax Structure

16.1.11 Major Companies

16.2 South America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

16.3 South America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

16.4 South America Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

16.5 South America Physical Vapor Deposition Market: Country Analysis

16.6 Brazil Market

16.7 Brazil Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

16.8 Brazil Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

16.9 Brazil Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



17 Middle East Market

17.1 Summary

17.1.1 Market Overview

17.1.2 Region Information

17.1.3 Market Information

17.1.4 Background Information

17.1.5 Government Initiatives

17.1.6 Regulations

17.1.7 Regulatory Bodies

17.1.8 Major Associations

17.1.9 Taxes Levied

17.1.10 Corporate Tax Structure

17.1.11 Major Companies

17.2 Middle East Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

17.3 Middle East Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

17.4 Middle East Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



18 Africa Market

18.1 Summary

18.2.1 Market Overview

18.2.2 Region Information

18.2.3 Market Information

18.2.4 Background Information

18.2.5 Regulations

18.2.6 Regulatory Bodies

18.2.7 Major Associations

18.2.8 Taxes Levied

18.2.9 Corporate Tax Structure

18.2.10 Major Companies

18.3 Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

18.4 Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Process, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

18.5 Africa Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



19 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

19.1 Company Profiles

19.2 Applied Materials Inc

19.2.1 Company Overview

19.2.2 Products and Services

19.2.3 Business Strategy

19.2.4 Financial Overview

19.3 OC Oerlikon Group

19.3.1 Company Overview

19.3.2 Products and Services

19.3.3 Business Strategy

19.3.4 Financial Overview

19.4 Kobe Steel Ltd

19.4.1 Company Overview

19.4.2 Products and Services

19.4.3 Business Strategy

19.4.4 Financial Overview

19.5 Voestalpine AG

19.5.1 Company Overview

19.5.2 Products and Services

19.5.3 Financial Overview

19.6 ULVAC Inc

19.6.1 Company Overview

19.6.2 Products and Services

19.6.3 Business Strategy

19.6.4 Financial Overview



20 Competitive Benchmarking



21 Competitive Dashboard



22 Key Mergers and Acquisitions

22.1 Judges Scientific Acquired Teer Coatings

22.2 Plasma-Therm Acquired Thin Film Equipment

22.3 Veeco Instruments Acquired Epiluvac

22.4 High-Temperature Superconductors Acquired PVD Products

22.5 Dalrada Acquired Deposition Technology

22.6 Lincotek Acquired Danco Medical

22.7 SDC Technologies Acquired COTEC



23 Opportunities and Strategies

23.1 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

23.2 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

23.3 Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

23.3.1 Market Trend-based Strategies

23.3.2 Competitor Strategies



24 Physical Vapor Deposition Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

24.1 Conclusions

24.2 Recommendations

24.2.1 Product

24.2.2 Place

24.2.3 Price

24.2.4 Promotion

24.2.5 People



25 Appendix

25.1 Geographies Covered

25.2 Market Data Sources

25.3 Research Methodology

25.4 Currencies

25.5 About the Analyst

25.6 Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured





Applied Materials, Inc.

OC Oerlikon Group

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Voestalpine AG

ULVAC Inc.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

HEF Group

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Singulus Technologies AG

Auric Metal & PVD Solution

Kyocera Corporation

Tungaloy

NYK Line

Nihon Shipyard Co Ltd (NSY)

Lung Pien Vacuum Industry Co Ltd

Shandong Boyuan New Energy Technology Development Co Ltd

Dongguan Huicheng Vacuum Technology Co Ltd

Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co Ltd

Beijing Sevenstar Electronics Co Ltd

OPerlikon Balzers

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES

Sheffield Hallam University

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Ion Beam Services (IBS)

CemeCon AG

Recubrimientos Espana SL

Morgan Advanced Materials

Beneq

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited

APAR Industries Limited

High Temperature Superconductors Inc (HTS)

PVD Products Inc

Applied Material Inc

Sniper Bladeworks

Denton Vacuum

Angstrom Engineering Inc

IHI Corporation

Impact Coatings AB

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Gulf Coating Company

Heraeus

Oerlikon Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0kuj1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment