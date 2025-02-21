$28.6 Bn Periodontal Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Integration of Giomer Technology To Enhance Longevity and Performance of Zirconia Restorations

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Periodontal Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global periodontal market reached a value of nearly $10.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $10.6 billion in 2023 to $17.1 billion in 2028 at a rate of 10.2%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2028 and reach $28.6 billion in 2033.

The global periodontal market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40% of the total market in 2023. Henry Schein, Inc. was the largest competitor with a 9.29% share of the market, followed by the Aspen Group with 7.15%, Dentsply Sirona Inc. with 4.69%, 3M Company with 3.28%, Straumann Group with 3.20%, Envista Holdings Corp with 3.16%, Patterson Companies, Inc. with 3.07%, Bausch Health Company Inc. with 2.324%, Planmeca with 2.323% and Osstem Implant Co Ltd with 1.53%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, growth in awareness of oral hygiene, increased prevalence of diabetes and increased consumption of sugary and acidic foods. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include limited insurance coverage for dental care services and lack of awareness about oral diseases.



Going forward, the rising healthcare expenditure globally, government initiatives and health campaigns to improve oral health, rise in dental tourism, increase in the elderly population worldwide, increasing incidence of dental disorders, funding for research into periodontal diseases and treatments and expansion of dental clinics and services will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the periodontal market in the future include a shortage of skilled dental professionals and high expense associated with periodontal treatments.



The periodontal market is segmented by product into diagnostic instruments, treatment instruments, surgical instruments and therapeutics. The diagnostic instruments market was the largest segment of the periodontal market segmented by product, accounting for 34.8% or $3.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the therapeutics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the periodontal market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023-2028.



The periodontal market is segmented by procedures into scaling and root planning, gum grafting, regenerative therapy, dental crown lengthening, periodontal pocket procedures, single tooth dental implants and multiple tooth dental implants. The scaling and root planning market was the largest segment of the periodontal market segmented by procedures, accounting for 37.2% or $3.9 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the regenerative therapy segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the periodontal market segmented by procedures, at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2023-2028.



The periodontal market is segmented by end user into hospitals, dental clinics, group dental practice and ambulatory surgical centers. The dental clinics market was the largest segment of the periodontal market segmented by end user, accounting for 49.2% or $5.2 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the dental clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the periodontal market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the periodontal market, accounting for 40.7% or $4.3 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the periodontal market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.12% and 12.12% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.52% and 10.71% respectively.



The top opportunities in the periodontal market segmented by product will arise in the diagnostic instruments segment, which will gain $2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the periodontal market segmented by procedure will arise in the scaling and root planing segment, which will gain $2.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the periodontal market segmented by end user will arise in the dental clinics segment, which will gain $3.7 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The periodontal market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.9 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the periodontal market include focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, the integration of Giomer technology to enhance the longevity and performance of zirconia restorations, emphasizing innovative non-surgical solutions for restoring and regenerating oral mucosa and advancing treatment devices that utilize radical sterilization technologies to effectively combat periodontal disease.



Player-adopted strategies in the periodontal market include focus on new solutions to develop business expertise, enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships and strengthening business operations through new periodontal treatment developments.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the periodontal companies to focus on giomer technology for enhanced zirconia restorations, focus on innovative non-surgical solutions for oral mucosa, focus on radical sterilization technologies for periodontal treatment, focus on therapeutics segment for market growth, focus on regenerative therapy segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships for innovation, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on dental clinics for strategic growth.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $28.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global





