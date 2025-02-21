$104 Bn Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: MISUMI Group Leads Highly Fragmented Market (0.82%), Followed by Stanley Black & Decker and Gestamp

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market reached a value of nearly $55.6 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.29% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $55.6 billion in 2023 to $77.3 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.80%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.11% from 2028 and reach $104 billion in 2033.

The global special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 3.15% of the total market in 2023. Misumi Group Honsha (MISUMI Group Inc.) was the largest competitor with a 0.82% share of the market, followed by Stanley Black & Decker Inc. with 0.72%, Gestamp with 0.60%, Sandvik (Sandvik Coromant) with 0.29%, Kennametal Inc. with 0.23%, Meusburger US Inc. with 0.15%, Schuler AG with 0.13%, Tooling Systems Group with 0.12%, Clow Stamping Company Inc. with 0.06% and Reich Tool & Design Inc. with 0.03%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth of the automotive industry, rising investments in defense, expansion of the aerospace sector and increasing industrialization. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of raw materials and economic uncertainties or downturns. Going forward, growth of the renewable energy industry, increasing investment in infrastructure, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising adoption of automation, expansion of the manufacturing sector, rising urbanization and favorable government initiatives will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market in the future include supply chain disruptions.



The special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market is segmented by type into dies, stamping and other tools and jigs and fixtures. The stamping and other tools market was the largest segment of the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by type, accounting for 68.35% or $38 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the stamping and other tools segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.92% during 2023-2028.



The special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market is segmented by capacity into small, medium and large. The small market was the largest segment of the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by capacity, accounting for 39.53% or $22 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the small segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by capacity, at a CAGR of 7.39% during 2023-2028.



The special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market is segmented by application into manufacturing, automotive and other applications. The manufacturing market was the largest segment of the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by application, accounting for 44.47% or $24.7 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the automotive segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.37% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market, accounting for 45.11% or $25.1 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market will be Africa and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.00% and 11.02% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.67% and 7.57% respectively.



The top opportunities in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market segmented by type will arise in the stamping and other tools segment, which will gain $15.1 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market by capacity will arise in the small segment, which will gain $9.4 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market by capacity will arise in the manufacturing segment, which will gain $9.3 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market size will gain the most in the USA at $4.3 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the special die and tool, die set, jig and fixture market include integration of laser applications to enhance precision and reduce processing time, focus on innovative solutions to automate manufacturing process, rise in strategic mergers and acquisition activities to strengthen market position and new investments in production facilities to expand product portfolio.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 384 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $104 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture - Market Attractiveness and Macro Economic Landscape



2 Table of Contents



3 List of Tables



4 List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Dies

6.4.2 Stamping and Other Tools

6.4.3 Jigs and Fixtures

6.5 Market Segmentation by Capacity

6.5.1 Small

6.5.2 Medium

6.5.3 Large

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Manufacturing

6.6.2 Automotive

6.6.3 Other Applications



7 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples



8 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1 Resources

8.2 Manufacturers

8.3 Distributors and Retailers

8.4 End Users



9 Customer Information

9.1 RPA Enhances Precision in Manufacturing Tools

9.2 Current Trends in Labor Costs in Metal Stamping and Fabrication

9.3 Increasing Trend Towards Automation and Robotics in Manufacturing Processes



10 Major Market Trends

10.1 Integration of Laser Applications To Enhance Precision and Reduce Processing Time

10.2 Focus on Innovative Solutions To Automate Manufacturing Process

10.3 Rise in Strategic Mergers and Acquisition Activities To Strengthen Market Position

10.4 New Investments in Production Facilities To Expand Product Portfolio



11 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market - Macro Economic Scenario

11.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market

11.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market

11.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market



12 Global Market Size and Growth

12.1 Market Size

12.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

12.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

12.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

12.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

12.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

12.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



13 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market Segmentation

13.1 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.2 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

13.3 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



14 Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, Regional and Country Analysis

14.1 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

14.2 Global Special Die and Tool, Die Set, Jig and Fixture Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

