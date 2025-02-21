$4.09 Bn Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Innovative Drugs Aim to Provide New Hope For Patients, New Treatment Approvals For Rett Syndrome Patients

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tourette syndrome treatment market reached a value of nearly $2.23 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.72% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.23 billion in 2023 to $2.98 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.02%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2028 and reach $4.09 billion in 2033.

The global tourette syndrome treatment market is concentrated, with large players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 41.2% of the total market in 2023. AbbVie Inc. was the largest competitor with a 7.3% share of the market, followed by Viatris Inc. with 6.9%, Eli Lilly and Company. with 6.1%, H. Lundbeck AS with 4.9%, Bayer AG with 4.4%, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. with 3.3%, AstraZeneca plc. with 2.9%, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. with 2.2%, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG with 2.1% and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. with 1.1%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the tourette syndrome treatment market include focus on innovative drugs that aim to provide new hope for tourette syndrome patients and focus on new treatment approvals for rett syndrome patients. Player-adopted strategies in the tourette syndrome treatment market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in the number of healthcare facilities, rising prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for early diagnosis and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include a lack of trained workers and technical resources.



Going forward, the rising healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, increase in use of telemedicine and increasing aging population will drive the market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the tourette syndrome treatment market in the future limited awareness and understanding of mental health issues and side effects associated with medications.



The tourette syndrome treatment market is segmented by treatment type into antiadrenergic agents, antipsychotic agents, carbonic anhydrase inhibitor anticonvulsants and other treatments. The antipsychotic agents market was the largest segment of the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 43.74% or $975.39 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the antipsychotic agents segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by treatment type, at a CAGR of 6.59% during 2023-2028.



The tourette syndrome treatment market is segmented by end-use into hospitals, specialty clinics and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by end-use, accounting for 51.49% or $1.14 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 6.63% during 2023-2028.



The tourette syndrome treatment market is segmented by application into children and adult. The children market was the largest segment of the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by application, accounting for 75.41% or $1.68 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the children segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 6.21% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the tourette syndrome treatment market, accounting for 47.72% or $1.06 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the tourette syndrome treatment market will be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.21% and 6.26% respectively. These will be followed by North America and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.96% and 5.14% respectively.



The top opportunities in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by treatment type will arise in the antipsychotic agents segment, which will gain $366.37 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by end-use will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $374.09 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the tourette syndrome treatment market segmented by application will arise in the children segment, which will gain $590.73 million of global annual sales by 2028. The tourette syndrome treatment market size will gain the most in USA at $295.09 million.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the tourette syndrome treatment companies to focus on innovative drug development, focus on new treatment approvals for rare disorders, focus on antipsychotic agents, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on specialty clinics, focus on pediatric treatment options and focus on targeting the aging population.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Tourette Syndrome Treatment - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Treatment Type

6.4.1 Antiadrenergic Agents

6.4.2 Antipsychotic Agents

6.4.3 Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitor Anticonvulsants

6.4.4 Other Treatments

6.5 Market Segmentation by End-Use

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Specialty Clinics

6.5.3 Other End-Users

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Children

6.6.2 Adult



7. Major Market Trends

7.1 Innovative Drugs Aim to Provide New Hope For Tourette Syndrome Patients

7.2 New Treatment Approvals For Rett Syndrome Patients



8. Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market



9. Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10. Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, Segmentation by Treatment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11. Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Featured

AbbVie Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

H. Lundbeck AS

Bayer AG

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Limited

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Auspex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Saladax Biomedical, Inc.

SciSparc Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

MedTech

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Ironshore Therapeutics

Apotex Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

ReACT FND Health

Emalex Biosciences

Fiocruz

Cristalia

Laboratorios Inmunotech

SciSparc

Life Pharma FZC

Blueroomcare

Discovery Health

Adcock Ingram

