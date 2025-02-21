$83.37 Bn Greenhouse Horticulture Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033: Arvesta Leads the Highly Fragmented Industry, Followed by Orbia Advance and Gibraltar Industries

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greenhouse Horticulture Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global greenhouse horticulture market reached a value of nearly $29.68 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.59% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $29.68 billion in 2023 to $49.59 billion in 2028 at a rate of 10.81%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.95% from 2028 and reach $83.37 billion in 2033.

The global greenhouse horticulture market is highly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 4.38% of the total market in 2023. Arvesta (Van der Hoeven) was the largest competitor with a 1.54% share of the market, followed by Orbia Advance Corporation SAB de CV (Netafim) with 1.43%, Gibraltar Industries, Inc. with 0.46%, Ridder Group (formerly Hortimax) with 0.18%, Richel Group (Certhon Build B.V.) with 0.18%, DENSO Corporation (Certhon Build B.V.) with 0.18%, Harnois Industries Inc. (Harnois Greenhouses) with 0.13%, Ceres Greenhouse Solutions with 0.10%, Priva Holding BV with 0.09% and Dalsem with 0.08%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth in food demand, consumer preference for pesticide-free and organic foods, government subsidies for greenhouse farming, growth in awareness of climate change and increased awareness of food security. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high initial capital investment required for greenhouse setup and economic uncertainties or downturns.



Going forward, increasing urban populations, increasing world population. growing water scarcity concerns, educational programs promoting sustainable farming practices, growing investments in the agricultural sector and rapidly changing weather conditions globally will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market in the future include high energy consumption for heating and cooling in greenhouses, greenhouse gas emissions from agricultural production.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented by crop type into fruits and vegetables, nursery crops, flowers and ornamentals and other crop types. The fruits and vegetables market was the largest segment of the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by crop type, accounting for 52.2% or $15.49 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the fruits and vegetables segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by crop type, at a CAGR of 11.53% during 2023-2028.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented by type into plastic greenhouse and glass greenhouse. The plastic greenhouse market was the largest segment of the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by type, accounting for 69.8% or $20.72 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the glass greenhouse segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.70% during 2023-2028.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented by technology into heating system, cooling system and other technologies. The heating system market was the largest segment of the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by technology, accounting for 44% or $13.06 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the other technologies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 11.79% during 2023-2028.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented by product into grow bags, greenhouse films, wind break and shelter nets, horticulture twines and other products. The greenhouse films market was the largest segment of the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by product, accounting for 37.2% or $11.03 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the grow bags segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 12.16% during 2023-2028.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the greenhouse horticulture market, accounting for 31.2% or $9.27 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the greenhouse horticulture market will be Asia-Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.68% and 11.17% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.69% and 10.07% respectively.



The top opportunities in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by crop type will arise in the fruits and vegetables segment, which will gain $11.24 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by type will arise in the plastic greenhouse segment, which will gain $13.28 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by product will arise in the greenhouse films segment, which will gain $7.726,85 million of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the greenhouse horticulture market segmented by technology will arise in the heating system segment, which will gain $8.88 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The greenhouse horticulture market size will gain the most in China at $3.44 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the greenhouse horticulture market include innovative aeroponic solutions driving efficiency and productivity in greenhouse horticulture, expansion of eco-friendly greenhouses to support sustainable year-round vegetable cultivation, harnessing automation and climate control technologies for efficient greenhouse operations, development of advanced research greenhouses to address key challenges in agriculture and horticulture, harnessing innovative membranes for direct air carbon capture in controlled horticultural environments.



Player-adopted strategies in the greenhouse horticulture market include focuses on focusing on launching new method solutions to expand their business, strategic partnerships to expand their business expertise and strategy focuses on new launches to expand their business expertise.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the greenhouse horticulture companies to focus on aeroponic solutions to boost efficiency and sustainability, focus on eco-friendly greenhouse technologies, focus on automation and climate control integration, focus on advanced led integration for optimized plant growth, focus on advanced research partnerships to drive innovation, focus on fruits and vegetables segment in greenhouse horticulture, focus on plastic greenhouse market, focus on grow bags for growth, focus on other technologies for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels, focus on developing competitive pricing strategies, focus on digital marketing channels, focus on industry partnerships and trade shows and focus on end-user engagement.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 337 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $83.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Greenhouse Horticulture - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5. Report Structure



6. Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Greenhouse Horticulture Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

6.4.1 Fruits and Vegetables

6.4.2 Nursery Crops

6.4.3 Flowers and Ornamentals

6.4.4 Other Crop Types

6.5 Market Segmentation by Type

6.5.1 Plastic Greenhouse

6.5.2 Glass Greenhouse

6.6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.6.1 Grow Bags

6.6.2 Greenhouse Films

6.6.3 Wind Break and Shelter Nets

6.6.4 Horticulture Twines

6.6.5 Other Products

6.7 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.7.1 Heating System

6.7.2 Cooling System

6.7.3 Other Technologies



7. Major Market Trends

7.1 Innovative Aeroponic Solutions Driving Efficiency and Productivity in Greenhouse Horticulture

7.2 Expansion of Eco-Friendly Greenhouses to Support Sustainable Year-Round Vegetable Cultivation

7.3 Harnessing Automation and Climate Control Technologies For Efficient Greenhouse Operations

7.4 Integration of Monochromatic and Full-Spectrum LEDs For Optimized Greenhouse and Vertical Farming

7.5 Development of Advanced Research Greenhouses to Address Key Challenges in Agriculture and Horticulture

7.6 Harnessing Innovative Membranes For Direct Air Carbon Capture in Controlled Horticultural Environments



8. Greenhouse Horticulture Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Greenhouse Horticulture Market



9. Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10. Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Segmentation by Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.4 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11. Greenhouse Horticulture Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

