Marinas Industry Report 2025: $30.4 Bn Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033 - MarineMax Leads, Followed by Safe Harbor Marinas and MDL Marinas

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marinas Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the marinas market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.







The global marinas market reached a value of nearly $17.05 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.55% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $17.05 billion in 2023 to $23.06 billion in 2028 at a rate of 6.23%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2028 and reach $30.4 billion in 2033.

The global marinas market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7% of the total market in 2023. Marinemax was the largest competitor with a 2.20% share of the market, followed by Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC with 2.06%, MDL MARINAS with 1.23%, D.Marin with 0.56%, Southern Marinas with 0.34%, SUTL Enterprise Ltd. (One15 Brooklyn Marina Llc) with 0.16%, Premier Marinas with 0.16%, Oasis Marinas LLD with 0.10%, SF Marinas Systems AB with 0.09% and BR Marinas with 0.08%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the expansion of seaborne trade, growth in manufacturing and heavy industries and expansion and modernization of existing ports. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were political uncertainties. Going forward, the favorable government initiatives, increasing population and urbanization, expansion of tourism industry and supportive government investments will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the marinas market in the future include lack of marine infrastructure in developing economies.



The marinas market is segmented by type into private and public. The private market was the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by type, accounting for 71.44% or $12.18 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the public segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the marinas market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.52% during 2023-2028.



The marinas market is segmented by port type into seaport and inland port. The seaport market was the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by port type, accounting for 69.77% or $11.89 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the seaport segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the marinas market segmented by port type, at a CAGR of 6.51% during 2023-2028.



The marinas market is segmented by application into pleasure marinas, fishing marinas, commercial marinas and military marinas. The pleasure marinas market was the largest segment of the marinas market segmented by application, accounting for 59.30% or $10.11 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the commercial marinas segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the marinas market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 7.74% during 2023-2028.



North America was the largest region in the marinas market, accounting for 37.08% or $6.32 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the marinas market will be Africa and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.76% and 8.84% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Asia Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.55% and 7.98% respectively.



The top opportunities in the marinas market segmented by type will arise in the private segment, which will gain $4.2 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the marinas market segmented by port type will arise in the seaport segment, which will gain $4.41 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the marinas market segmented by application will arise in the pleasure marinas segment, which will gain $3,510. 06 million of global annual sales by 2028. The marinas market size will gain the most in USA at $1.47 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the marinas market include enhancing luxury offerings to appeal to the growing segment of high-end boating enthusiasts, offering 24/7 support services to enhance customer satisfaction and drive additional revenue, developing premium marina destinations to cater to the growing demand for luxury boating experiences and focusing on adoption of cloud-based marine management solutions streamlining marina operations and enhancing customer experiences.



Player-adopted strategies in the marinas market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through strategic acquisitions and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic partnerships.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the marinas companies to focus on enhancing luxury offerings for growth, focus on 24/7 support services for growth, focus on developing premium marina destinations for growth, focus on cloud-based marine management solutions for growth, focus on the public marina segment for growth, focus on the seaport segment for growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on commercial marinas for growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $17.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $30.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Marinas - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Tables



4. List of Figures



5 Report Structure



6 Market Characteristics

6.1 General Market Definition

6.2 Summary

6.3 Marinas Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4 Market Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Private

6.4.2 Public

6.5 Market Segmentation by Port Type

6.5.1 Seaport

6.5.2 Inland Port

6.6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.6.1 Pleasure Marinas

6.6.2 Fishing Marinas

6.6.3 Commercial Marinas

6.6.4 Military Marinas



7. Major Market Trends

7.1 Focus on Enhancing Luxury Offerings to Attract High-End Customers

7.2 Focus on Offering 24/7 Support to Improve Customer Satisfaction and Revenue

7.3 Focus on Developing Premium Marina Destinations to Attract High-End Clients

7.4 Adoption of Cloud-Based Marine Management Solutions to Enhance Operational Efficiency



8. Marinas Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Marinas Market

8.2 Impact of the War in Ukraine on the Marinas Market

8.3 Impact of High Inflation on the Marinas Market



9. Global Market Size and Growth

9.1 Market Size

9.2 Historic Market Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Million)

9.2.1 Market Drivers 2018-2023

9.2.2 Market Restraints 2018-2023

9.3 Forecast Market Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F Value ($ Million)

9.3.1 Market Drivers 2023-2028

9.3.2 Market Restraints 2023-2028



10. Global Marinas Market Segmentation

10.1 Global Marinas Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.2 Global Marinas Market, Segmentation by Port Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

10.3 Global Marinas Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



11. Marinas Market, Regional and Country Analysis

11.1 Global Marinas Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)

11.2 Global Marinas Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2028F, 2033F, Value ($ Million)



Companies Featured

MarineMax

Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC

MDL MARINAS

D-Marin

Southern Marinas

SUTL Enterprise Ltd. (One15 Brooklyn Marina Llc)

Premier Marinas

Oasis Marinas LLC

SF Marina Systems AB

BR Marinas

Shanghai Maritime Group

Cheoy Lee

Qingdao Port

Far East Boats

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC)

Tiong Nam Hospitality Group

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)

Azimut Benetti

Harbour Assist

Aquavista

Hamburg Marinas

Yachtzentrum Lubeck

Conrad Shipyard

Marina Gdansk

Molo Marina (Sopot)

Crescent Marina (St. Petersburg)

Polish Yachting Association

Moscow River Yacht Club

Marina Limanu

Bellingham Marine Industries

VoltSafe

Boating BC

IGY Marinas

TopSide Marinas

Bay Marine

SF Marina AB

Meeco Sullivan

MariCorp US

AccuDock

Dream Docks

Canadian Waterfront Services

PORALU MARINE

Burton Marine Pile Driving Inc.

Walcon Marine Ltd.

EZ-Dock Inc.

MCP Yachts

Blue Water Boats

TANDANOR S.A.C.I y N

SPI Astilleros

Marinas do Brasil

Grupo Costa Verde

Club de Yates de Chile

Marina Santa Marta

Club de Pesca de Cartagena

Dubai Marina Yacht Club

Bvlgari Marina

Jaumur (NEOM)

Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina

Al-Ahlam Marine

Red Sea Marina

Saudi Aramco

Zircon Marine Limited

Interocean

Petromarine Nigeria Limited

Lagos Marina

Marina Management Services Pvt Ltd.

Marinade Casablanca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0oygc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment