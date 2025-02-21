KPN proposes to reappoint Gerard van de Aast and Jolande Sap to the Supervisory Board

KPN’s Supervisory Board nominates Mr Gerard van de Aast and Ms Jolande Sap for reappointment to the Supervisory Board. Both nominations will be submitted for voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on 16 April 2025.

Mr Gerard van de Aast has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021 and is its chair since 2022. The Supervisory Board appreciates his stable and clear chairmanship style and his constant commitment to the company, and therefore proposes to reappoint Mr Van de Aast for a second four-year term.

Ms Jolande Sap has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2015 and currently chairs the ESG Committee. Her knowledge and commitment to making business more sustainable has been very valuable to KPN over the past ten years. The Supervisory Board emphasizes the importance of sustainability as part of KPN's strategy for long-term value creation with the proposal to reappoint Ms Sap for a (final) two-year term.

Mr Edzard Overbeek, a member of the Supervisory Board since 2017, will step down at the AGM as his second term will then expire. The board is grateful to Mr Overbeek for the valuable contribution of his strategic and technological knowledge during KPN's transformation in recent years.





