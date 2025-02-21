Multilayer Varistor Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Bn by 2035, Driven by Rising Investments in Advanced Technologies – Latest Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global multilayer varistor industry (Mehrschicht-Varistor-Industrie), valued at approximately US$ 0.5 billion in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2025 and 2035, reaching an estimated US$ 1.1 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The global multilayer varistor market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, IoT devices, and electric vehicles. As electronic components continue to miniaturize and integrate high-performance capabilities, MLVs have become essential for protecting sensitive circuits from transient voltage surges.

This report explores the latest market trends, key players, technological advancements, and opportunities driving the growth of multilayer varistors globally .

Strong demand for MLVs is fueled by the rapid expansion of 5G networks, smart grids, and renewable energy systems, all of which require robust surge protection. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, Taiwan, and Japan, leads the market due to well-established manufacturing capabilities, high consumer electronics demand, and government-backed investments in advanced technologies.

Europe and North America are also expected to experience significant growth, supported by stringent electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) regulations and increasing investments in digital infrastructure.

Key Players and Latest Developments

The multilayer varistor market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and acquisitions to expand their market presence.

Leading manufacturers include AEM Components (USA), Inc., Cham How Corporation, MARUWA Co., Ltd., PSA (INPAQ Technology Co., Ltd), SFI Electronics Technology Inc., Thinking Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. KOA Speer Electronics Ltd., Amotech Co. Ltd., TDK Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Eaton Corporation Plc, Bourns, Inc., KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., KEMET Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., Fenghua (HK) Electronics Ltd., Walsin Technology Corporation, Stackpole Electronics, Inc..

These companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop miniaturized, high-efficiency MLVs that can handle higher voltage fluctuations while maintaining compact designs.

Recent developments - highlight the growing demand for AI-integrated electronic devices and 5G infrastructure, prompting companies to launch new varistor solutions optimized for advanced telecommunications and automotive applications.

For instance, governments worldwide are making significant investments in digital infrastructure, such as Australia’s US$ 3.8 billion NBN upgrade and India’s ₹26,316 crore investment in 4G network expansion—both of which will drive the need for MLVs in telecom equipment.

Market Overview: Expanding Applications and Growth Projections

The Multilayer Varistor Market is growing rapidly, driven by:

Rising Demand for Compact Circuit Protection Solutions – Miniaturization of smartphones, IoT devices, and automotive electronics.

Miniaturization of smartphones, IoT devices, and automotive electronics. Expanding Automotive Electronics Industry – Growth in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), EVs, and infotainment systems.

Growth in ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), EVs, and infotainment systems. Proliferation of 5G and Smart Connectivity – Need for high-frequency circuit protection in telecom and networking infrastructure.

Need for high-frequency circuit protection in telecom and networking infrastructure. Increased Deployment in Industrial Automation & Robotics – Protecting sensors, controllers, and power supply circuits.

Protecting sensors, controllers, and power supply circuits. Surging Adoption in Wearable & Medical Devices – Ensuring safety and longevity of health monitoring systems.

Top Market Trends

Expansion of 5G Networks – The transition to high-speed, low-latency 5G infrastructure requires robust surge protection, increasing demand for MLVs in telecom equipment.

– The transition to high-speed, low-latency 5G infrastructure requires robust surge protection, increasing demand for MLVs in telecom equipment. Miniaturization of Electronic Components – The drive for smaller, more efficient devices has led to compact, high-performance varistors becoming essential in smartphones, wearables, and IoT gadgets.

– The drive for smaller, more efficient devices has led to compact, high-performance varistors becoming essential in smartphones, wearables, and IoT gadgets. Growth in Electric Vehicles (EVs) – The rise of EV charging stations and automotive electronics boosts demand for high-voltage, durable MLVs to protect critical vehicle systems.

– The rise of EV charging stations and automotive electronics boosts demand for high-voltage, durable MLVs to protect critical vehicle systems. Renewable Energy Adoption – The increasing deployment of solar and wind power systems necessitates voltage surge protection for efficient energy conversion and distribution.

– The increasing deployment of solar and wind power systems necessitates voltage surge protection for efficient energy conversion and distribution. Industrial Automation and AI-Driven Devices – AI-powered smart devices and automated manufacturing systems require advanced MLVs to ensure operational stability.

Consumer Industry Impact

The rapid growth of the consumer electronics industry significantly influences the MLV market. The demand for smartphones, AI-powered devices, and home automation systems has led to increased production and export of electronic products, particularly in Taiwan, China, and India. With the Indian electronics market projected to reach US$ 300 billion by 2025-26, MLVs are expected to play a vital role in ensuring the reliability and efficiency of these devices.

Additionally, the automotive sector’s shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles further amplifies the demand for compact, high-performance varistors. MLVs are essential for battery management systems, infotainment consoles, and electronic control units (ECUs), all of which require stable voltage levels. The rising trend of AI-powered automotive applications, such as autonomous driving and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), further supports the increasing adoption of MLVs.

Market Segmentation: Understanding Industry Applications

The Multilayer Varistor Market is categorized based on product type, application, and end-user industries.

By Type:

Low Capacitance Multilayer Varistors – Used in RF circuits, high-speed data lines, and portable devices.

– Used in RF circuits, high-speed data lines, and portable devices. High Surge Multilayer Varistors – Designed for industrial power systems and automotive electronics.

– Designed for industrial power systems and automotive electronics. Standard Multilayer Varistors – General-purpose varistors for consumer electronics and household appliances.

By Application:

Automotive Electronics – Protecting ECUs, EV charging circuits, ADAS, and infotainment systems.

– Protecting ECUs, EV charging circuits, ADAS, and infotainment systems. Consumer Electronics – Used in smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and wearables.

– Used in smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and wearables. Industrial Equipment – Safeguarding robotics, PLCs, and IoT-enabled automation systems.

– Safeguarding robotics, PLCs, and IoT-enabled automation systems. Telecommunications – Ensuring signal integrity in 5G base stations and network devices.

– Ensuring signal integrity in 5G base stations and network devices. Medical Electronics – Used in implantable devices, diagnostic equipment, and remote monitoring systems.

By End-User Industry:

Automotive & EVs – The fastest-growing segment, driven by advanced vehicle electronics and battery systems.

– The fastest-growing segment, driven by advanced vehicle electronics and battery systems. Consumer Electronics – High demand from smartphones, tablets, and gaming hardware manufacturers.

– High demand from smartphones, tablets, and gaming hardware manufacturers. Industrial Automation & IoT – Expansion of smart factories and Industry 4.0 solutions.

Expansion of smart factories and Industry 4.0 solutions. Telecom & Data Centers – Increased need for overvoltage protection in 5G and high-speed networks.

– Increased need for overvoltage protection in 5G and high-speed networks. Medical & Healthcare – Deployment in wearable health monitors and portable diagnostic systems.

By Regional:

North America – Driven by increasing adoption in automotive electronics and industrial automation.

– Driven by increasing adoption in automotive electronics and industrial automation. Europe – Strong demand from the consumer electronics and renewable energy sectors.

– Strong demand from the consumer electronics and renewable energy sectors. Asia-Pacific – Leading the market with high production and consumption, fueled by rapid industrialization and growing electronics manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea.

– Leading the market with high production and consumption, fueled by rapid industrialization and growing electronics manufacturing in China, Japan, and South Korea. Latin America – Emerging opportunities in telecommunications and automotive industries.

– Emerging opportunities in telecommunications and automotive industries. Middle East & Africa – Gradual market expansion with investments in infrastructure and smart technologies.

Future Outlook: What Lies Ahead for the Multilayer Varistor Market?

The future of the Multilayer Varistor Market is driven by:

Next-Generation EV and Battery Technologies – Adoption of high-voltage circuit protection for fast-charging systems.

Adoption of high-voltage circuit protection for fast-charging systems. Advancements in Miniaturization & High-Frequency Designs – Expansion into 5G, RF, and wearable electronics.

Expansion into 5G, RF, and wearable electronics. Smart Manufacturing & Automation – Increasing need for high-reliability industrial circuit protection.

Increasing need for high-reliability industrial circuit protection. Growth in Sustainable & Recyclable Electronics – Demand for eco-friendly MLV materials and production techniques.

Multilayer Varistors are Powering the Next Wave of Electronic Innovation

The Multilayer Varistor Market is witnessing strong demand from automotive, consumer electronics, industrial automation, and 5G infrastructure. As circuit protection becomes increasingly crucial in high-speed, high-power, and miniaturized devices, MLVs will continue to play a vital role in ensuring the safety and longevity of electronic components.

