Micro Medical Devices to Unveil New VF2000 Feature at Vision Expo East 2025

Orlando, FL – Micro Medical Devices (MMD), a longstanding innovator in the field of ophthalmic diagnostic technology, is set to showcase its latest advancements at Vision Expo East 2025 in Orlando, Florida, from February 19-22. MMD will be presenting an updated version of its flagship VF2000 VR Vision Testing System, now equipped with a multilingual virtual assistant designed to enhance patient experience and streamline workflow for eye care professionals.

Since debuting as the first device of its kind in 2018, the VF2000 VR Visual Field Headset has now expanded its testing capabilities and become a widely adopted solution for optometrists and ophthalmologists seeking a portable, efficient alternative to traditional visual field, FDT, Color Testing equipment, and more. With the introduction of its new virtual assistant feature, the latest iteration of the VF2000 aims to further improve testing efficiency while ensuring better patient compliance.

One of the standout features of this update is its ability to guide patients through testing procedures in multiple languages. This virtual assistant provides clear, step-by-step instructions, reducing the need for staff intervention and allowing practices to accommodate a more diverse patient population.

"For eye care professionals, this update is more than just a convenience, it's a time-saving innovation that ensures patients receive consistent, easy-to-follow instructions in their preferred language," said Ramin Hooriani, President of Micro Medical Devices. "By integrating a virtual assistant, we're making visual field testing more accessible while helping doctors and technicians focus on patient care."

The new feature is particularly valuable in multilingual communities, where language barriers can sometimes lead to confusion or miscommunication during testing. By offering verbal instructions tailored to the patient's language preference along with on-screen animations and tutorials, the VF2000 enhances the accuracy of test results while improving the overall patient experience.

Visual field testing is a critical component of eye exams, especially for detecting conditions such as glaucoma and other optic nerve disorders. Traditional testing equipment can be time-consuming, take up valuable practice space, and require frequent staff involvement, but the VF2000 is a portable, VR headset that allows for flexible and efficient testing in any clinical setting. The addition of the virtual assistant helps further streamline the process, minimizing the need for repeated instructions from technicians and reducing potential testing errors.

The VF2000 is available in two models, the G2 and the NEO, each offering advanced features tailored to different practice needs. The VF2000 G2 builds upon MMD's cutting-edge software and expands the clinical scope beyond standard visual field testing. It features high-resolution 4K internal optics and supports a wide range of self-guided vision screenings, including Full and Fast Thresholds VF Testing, FDT Testing, Stereopsis, Contrast Sensitivity, Color and Complex Color Testing, and Visual Acuity. The VF2000 NEO takes versatility further with added Active Eye Tracking, providing enhanced reliability and precision during testing. In addition to the optional advanced screening modules of the G2, the NEO can also include Pupillary reaction testing, making it the most customizable and comprehensive model available. Both devices are designed to optimize practice efficiency while maintaining the accuracy and repeatability that eye care professionals rely on.

MMD invites attendees at Vision Expo East 2025 to visit their booth and experience the new VF2000 update firsthand. Existing VF2000 users can explore the new feature and learn how to integrate it into their practice, while prospective customers can see the potential this advanced technology could bring into their diagnostic workflow.

As one of the premier events in the optometry and ophthalmology industry, Vision Expo East provides a platform for leading manufacturers, clinicians, and innovators to connect and explore the latest advancements in eye care technology. Micro Medical Devices will be available throughout the event to demonstrate the VF2000 and answer questions about its expanded capabilities.

For more information about the VF2000 VR Visual Field Headset and MMD products, visit www.micromedinc.com

About Micro Medical Devices

Since their inception over two decades ago, Micro Medical Devices has been dedicated to developing technology that is user-friendly, portable, and efficient while minimizing the need for dedicated practice space and advanced training to operate. This continued commitment has allowed MMD to provide eye doctors with the latest in cutting-edge technological innovations to provide the best care to their patients.

To learn more about the products that Micro Medical Devices offers, please visit https://micromedinc.com.

Micro Medical Devices
Tim Flannery
(818) 646-9509
tim.flannery@nationalstrategic.com



Micro Medical Devices

Tim Flannery

(818) 646-9509

tim.flannery@nationalstrategic.com

23945 Calabasas Rd #110, Calabasas, CA 91302