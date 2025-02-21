New York, USA, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Landscape of Obesity: Key Market Insights of Latest Published Different Types of Obesity | DelveInsight

The obesity market size is projected to witness growth from 2024 to 2034 due to the rising prevalence of obesity. This expansion is expected to be further influenced by the extensive pipeline of emerging drugs, characterized by lower safety risks and improved profiles, throughout the study period.

Obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death and is linked to the development of inflammatory conditions that contribute directly and indirectly to various health issues, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, respiratory disorders, psychological challenges, hypertension, obstructive sleep apnea, cancer, and hyperlipidemia. It represents a major public health crisis that has steadily worsened over the past 50 years.

The prevalence of obesity has risen among both children and adults, affecting individuals of all genders in both developed and developing nations. In 2023, the total Prevalent population of Obesity in the United States was ~114 million cases, which as per DelveInsight’s estimates, is expected to increase by 2034.

Obesity management primarily focuses on reducing body weight and fat percentage to lower related health risks. Approaches include dietary changes, various forms of exercise, behavioral therapy, lifestyle modifications, medication, and surgical procedures such as intragastric balloons, bariatric surgery, and laparoscopic gastric banding.

Despite the availability of approved obesity treatments, particularly pharmacotherapy, their usage remains limited due to factors like insurance coverage, cost, safety concerns, and doubts about effectiveness. FDA-approved medications include CONTRAVE (naltrexone-bupropion), SAXENDA (liraglutide), XENICAL (orlistat), QSYMIA (phentermine-topiramate), WEGOVY (semaglutide), and IMCIVREE (setmelanotide). Since obesity is not an immediate life-threatening condition, ensuring the safety of these drugs is a top priority.

Several pharma companies such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, and others are involved in developing drugs for obesity.

The expected launch of potential therapies in the market by key players during the forecast period (2024–2034), shall create a positive impact on the market size of Obesity in the 7MM. Moreover, the dynamics of the Obesity market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the development of disease-modifying treatment options.

DelveInsight has expertise in the nutritional disorders market, and an experienced team handles the nutritional disorders domain proficiently. DelveInsight has recently released a series of epidemiology-based market reports on different types of obesity including Hypothalamic Obesity, Pediatric Obesity, HET Obesity/POMC Deficiency Obesity, Syndromic and Monogenic Obesity, and Pro-Opiomelanocortin (POMC) Deficiency Obesity & Leptin Receptor (LEPR) Deficiency Obesity. These reports include a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Additionally, the reports feature an examination of prominent companies working with their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. Let’s deep dive into the market assessment of these obesity types individually.

Hypothalamic Obesity Market

Hypothalamic obesity is characterized by excessive weight gain resulting from damage to the hypothalamus, a crucial brain region responsible for various functions. The hypothalamus plays a key role in regulating both food intake and energy expenditure. When it is damaged, the balance between calorie consumption and burning is disrupted, often leading to increased food intake, reduced energy expenditure, and rapid weight gain.

According to findings, in the United States, a variety of etiologies causing hypothalamic obesity were reported out of which 86% of patients reported having developed hypothalamic obesity as a result of a brain tumor or tumor treated by surgery, with or without associated cranial radiation.

Diagnosis of hypothalamic obesity involves a physical examination, including anthropometric measurements and vital signs, as well as a review of medical history, previous weight management efforts, exercise habits, and family history. Laboratory tests may also be conducted to identify potential complications such as fatty liver disease and obesity-related diabetes.

Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments specifically for hypothalamic obesity. Management primarily focuses on addressing the underlying condition and associated health issues while exploring various strategies to control obesity. However, the condition is often resistant to treatment. The approach includes optimizing pituitary hormone replacement, implementing dietary strategies (such as controlled carbohydrate intake and portion control), promoting physical activity, and incorporating mental and behavioral health interventions.

In some cases, weight-loss medications or metabolic/bariatric surgery may be considered. While surgical interventions tend to have the most significant impact, other treatments generally offer only modest benefits, which may not be effective for all patients. Certain medications, including stimulants, metformin, and GLP1R agonists, have shown potential benefits for some individuals.

Companies like LG Chem and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are actively developing and testing new treatment candidates at various clinical stages, aiming to provide effective therapeutic options for hypothalamic obesity.





Pediatric Obesity Market

Pediatric obesity is typically determined using body mass index (BMI), which measures weight relative to squared height. In the US, the CDC classifies pediatric obesity as having a BMI at or above the 95th percentile, while severe obesity is defined as exceeding 120% of the 95th percentile or surpassing 35 kg/m², based on age- and sex-specific growth charts. This condition represents a major public health issue, necessitating a comprehensive strategy for prevention and treatment.

In 2023, there were approximately 8 million prevalent cases of obesity among children aged 5 to 19 in the 7MM. Given current lifestyle trends, this number is expected to increase at a significant rate. Early detection and intervention are essential to mitigating the long-term health risks associated with childhood obesity.

Obesity and related non-communicable diseases can largely be prevented and managed. Individuals can lower their risk by adopting preventive measures throughout different life stages, starting from pre-conception and continuing through early childhood. Treatment for pediatric obesity involves a multifaceted approach, including lifestyle modifications, medications, and, in some cases, weight-loss surgery.

For adolescents aged 12 and older, the FDA has approved medications such as XENICAL, SAXENDA, and WEGOVY to support weight management when combined with lifestyle changes, helping to achieve significant weight loss. Early intervention remains key to reducing long-term complications and enhancing overall health outcomes.

Pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly and others, are actively developing treatments for pediatric obesity, with various candidates in different phases of clinical trials. However, the current pipeline of emerging therapies remains insufficient to address the increasing demand, highlighting the urgent need for more advanced and effective treatment options for children with obesity.

Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) Deficiency Obesity Market

POMC deficiency obesity is a rare genetic disorder caused by mutations in the Proopiomelanocortin (POMC) gene, resulting in severe early-onset obesity. Affected individuals typically experience rapid weight gain during infancy and significant obesity from a young age. Approximately 100-500 people are living with POMC deficiency in the United States.

Currently, treatment options are limited and primarily focus on symptom management through dietary and lifestyle modifications. The only approved therapy for POMC deficiency-related obesity is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), developed by Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists are being explored as potential treatments, aiming to restore the disrupted melanocortin pathway. These therapies have shown promise in reducing appetite and supporting weight loss, with some advancing in clinical trials. However, the pipeline for POMC deficiency obesity remains underdeveloped, with few key players involved. The most notable drug currently in development is LB54640 (LR19021) by LG Chem/Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Despite the limited pipeline, the market for POMC deficiency obesity is projected to grow, driven by advancements in targeted therapies such as MC4R agonists like setmelanotide. Greater awareness and improved genetic testing are expected to lead to earlier and more frequent diagnoses, thereby increasing the patient population.

Syndromic and Monogenic Obesity Market

Syndromic and monogenic obesity represent rare, genetically driven forms of the condition, distinct from polygenic or lifestyle-related obesity. Monogenic obesity results from single-gene mutations, typically affecting pathways related to appetite regulation, energy expenditure, and fat storage. Syndromic obesity, on the other hand, is associated with additional clinical manifestations such as developmental delays, dysmorphic features, and endocrine abnormalities.

The prevalence of monogenic obesity is estimated to be around 2–5% of severe early-onset obesity cases, whereas syndromic obesity is even rarer. Due to its genetic underpinnings, these forms of obesity often remain resistant to conventional weight management strategies like diet, exercise, and general anti-obesity medications. Currently, treatment options are limited, with lifestyle interventions proving largely ineffective. Bariatric surgery may be considered in severe cases, but its applicability is constrained in pediatric populations. Pharmacologic interventions are emerging, with targeted therapies aiming to address the underlying genetic causes.

Key players, such as LG Chem, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Soleno Therapeutics, and Company, and others are evaluating their candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of syndromic and monogenic obesity. The market for syndromic and monogenic obesity therapeutics is still in its nascent stages but is expected to grow due to increasing awareness, advancements in genetic screening, and regulatory incentives for orphan diseases.

However, challenges remain, including the high cost of therapies, limited patient identification, and the need for long-term efficacy data. As precision medicine gains traction, the development of gene-editing and RNA-based therapies could further expand the treatment landscape, potentially transforming the standard of care for these rare but severe obesity disorders.

