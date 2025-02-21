FMC Corporation (FMC) Accused of Misleading Investors About Sales and Inventory – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a global agricultural sciences company, is facing a class action lawsuit alleging that it misled investors about its business prospects, leading to a significant drop in the company’s stock price.

The suit, captioned Mohammed v. FMC Corporation, No. 25-cv-00771 (E.D. Pa.), accuses FMC and certain of its current and former executives of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 193.

Hagens Berman is investigating the complaint’s allegations and urges FMC who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Nov. 16, 2023 – Feb. 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 14, 2025

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/fmc

Contact the Firm Now: FMC@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

FMC Corporation (FMC) Securities Class Action:

The class action, filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, seeks to represent individuals and entities who purchased or acquired FMC securities between November 16, 2023, and February 4, 2025. The plaintiffs claim that FMC made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose critical information about the company’s performance.

FMC, which provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products, allegedly misrepresented the progress of its channel management initiatives. The lawsuit contends that FMC, facing pricing pressure, opted to forgo competitive pricing strategies, choosing instead to abandon sales opportunities. This decision, the plaintiffs argue, resulted in inflated inventory levels within FMC’s distribution channels, particularly in Latin America (including Brazil), Asia (including India), Canada, and Eastern Europe.

The complaint further states that on February 4, 2025, FMC released its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that the company had missed its previously announced full fiscal year revenue guidance, as well as consensus estimates. FMC attributed the shortfall to lower-than-expected growth, explaining that “customers in many countries sought to hold significantly less inventory than they have historically.” Following this announcement, the price of FMC stock plummeted by more than 33%, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs allege that these disclosures revealed the true extent of the company’s struggles, which had previously been concealed from investors. They claim that the defendants’ alleged misrepresentations and omissions artificially inflated the price of FMC stock during the class period, causing significant financial harm to investors when the truth was finally revealed. The lawsuit seeks damages for the class of investors who were affected by the stock price decline. FMC has not yet publicly responded to the allegation.

Prominent investor rights law firm Hagens Berman is investigating the claims against FMC. “We are looking into whether FMC may have painted a rosier picture of its channel management initiatives than reality warranted,” said Reed Kathrein, the partner at Hagens Berman leading the firm’s investigation.

If you invested in FMC and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the FMC case and our investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FMC should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email FMC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.