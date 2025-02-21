Bruce Schaubroeck of House of Guitars Featured in HelloNation for Advocating Music in Child Development





ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Schaubroeck, co-founder of the world-renowned House of Guitars in Rochester, NY, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for his passionate advocacy of music as a critical tool in child development. A lifelong champion of music education, Schaubroeck shares his insights on the lasting impact of musical training and the importance of integrating music into children’s learning experiences.

In his article, “Don’t Forget to Include Music in All the Things You Teach Your Children” , Schaubroeck highlights research showing that learning an instrument enhances cognitive, emotional, and social growth in children. A study from the University of Southern California’s Brain and Creativity Institute found that early musical training accelerates brain development, particularly in language acquisition and reading skills. This means that children exposed to music often perform better academically and develop stronger communication abilities.

Beyond academics, Schaubroeck emphasizes how music fosters creativity, discipline, and perseverance—skills that help children navigate life’s challenges. Learning to play an instrument teaches time management and patience, while participation in musical groups such as bands, orchestras, or choirs nurtures teamwork and collaboration. Even performing in small settings, like in front of family members, boosts confidence and self-esteem in young musicians.

Since founding House of Guitars with his brother Armand in 1964, Bruce Schaubroeck has dedicated his life to making music accessible to all. What began as a small business in their mother’s basement has grown into the largest guitar store in the world, serving musicians of all skill levels. Committed to supporting music education, Schaubroeck has made countless donations of instruments to local music programs and students, ensuring that young learners have the tools they need to explore their passion for music.

The HelloNation feature on Schaubroeck underscores his belief that music should remain a core part of a child’s upbringing. Whether through formal lessons or simply encouraging kids to pick up a guitar, keyboard, or drumsticks, introducing children to music can shape their futures in powerful ways.

For more on Bruce Schaubroeck’s advocacy for music education, read the full HelloNation feature here .

