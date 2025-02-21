Community-Driven $BROCCOLI Project debuts on BNB Chain

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cryptocurrency space welcomes a unique new player, as $BROCCOLI makes its debut on BNB Chain through the four.meme platform. Paying tribute to CZ’s beloved Belgian Malinois, $BROCCOLI is a special meme project with ambitious goals. $BROCCOLI community works together for a new meme landscape on the cryptocurrency markets. Fighting for the truth is on the community veins,

which has been attacked since it's creation, and always stood strong.

A True Community-Driven Token

Unlike traditional meme coins, $BROCCOLI is fully managed and owned by its community, with love and effort. The project is guided by it's own virtues. Fighting for the truth, establishing a strong community, where every single voice matters, always sticking to it's values. $BROCCOLI aims to set a new example for the general meme community/projects inside and outside of BNB Chain.

After years of meme currencies being manipulated by bad actors, such as paid "influencers", $BROCCOLI focus on building based on two main guidelines: community growth and long-term sustainability.

Why $BROCCOLI?

1. BNB Chain Pioneer – The first-ever Broccoli token launched on BNB Chain via four.meme

2. A Tribute to CZ’s Dog – Inspired by CZ’s Belgian Malinois, representing the true friendship and loyalty between a human and a dog.

3. Community-Powered – No centralized control, only the collective will of its supporters.

4. Battle-Tested – The project’s resilience against external threats proves its strength.

Join the $BROCCOLI Movement

The $BROCCOLI community is growing rapidly, and interested supporters can join the conversation and stay updated through the following channels:

Website: https://www.broccoli.gg

Telegram: https://t.me/broccoliportal_bsc

X/Twitter: https://x.com/BroccoliCTO_BNB

Dexscreener: https://dexscreener.com/bsc/0xA5067360b13Fc7A2685Dc82dcD1bF2B4B8D7868B



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.