Winners of 2025 DallasCIO ORBIE Awards Announced By DallasCIO





DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasCIO, chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network, announced the winners of its 2025 ORBIE® Awards. The Awards honor exceptional technology executives who have demonstrated excellence in innovation, leadership, and business impact.

DallasCIO recognized outstanding leaders across seven categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, Healthcare, Public Sector, & Leadership. The Awards were presented at the DallasCIO ORBIE Awards at Hyatt Regency Dallas.

“Great CIOs understand how connections drive transformation,” said Dalia Powers, DallasCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Dallas.”

The 2025 DallasCIO ORBIE Award winners are:

›› Shyam Venkat, SVP & CDIO of PepsiCo North America, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Adrian Butler, SVP & CTO of Footlocker, Inc., received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8 billion annual revenue & multinational operations.

›› Sandeep Chaturvedi, EVP & CTO of GM Financial, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Dalia Powers, CIO & SVP, Data and Digital of Humana, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $4 billion annual revenue.

›› Cris Kibbee, EVP & CIO of MV Transportation, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

›› Joan Holman, CIO of Barnes & Thornburg LLP, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $700 million annual revenue.

›› Mike Anderson, Chief Digital & Information Officer of Netskope, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $700 million annual revenue.

›› Chris Akeroyd, EVP & CIO, Children’s Health, received the Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE.

The ORBIE® is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

›› Leadership and management effectiveness

›› Business value created by technology innovation

›› Engagement in industry and community endeavors

The DallasCIO ORBIE Awards keynote was delivered by Shyam Venkat, SVP & CDIO of PepsiCo North America, who was interviewed by Nimesh Mehta, Chief Information and Strategy Officer, National Life Group. Over 400 guests attended, representing leading North Texas organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 DallasCIO ORBIE Awards possible:

›› Underwriters: Allata, Anblicks, Kanini, Qentelli & Saxon Technologies, Inc.

›› Gold sponsors: Brillo, Comcast Business, HCL Tech, Nutanix, Tata Consultancy Services & Zscaler

›› Silver sponsors: Ahead, Cloudflare, Gyansys, Hexaware Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Spearhead, Tanium, Valent Partners & Yash Technologies

›› Bronze sponsors: Amdocs, Between Pixels, Doyensys, Lam Technologies, Mastech Digital, Mentormate, Microsoft, NTT Data, Pariveda Solutions, Protiviti, PWC & Sbase Technologies

›› Media Partner: Dallas Business Journal

›› National Partner: Year Up United

›› About DallasCIO

DallasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership networks for chief information officers (CIOs) in North Texas. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, DallasCIO is part of a national membership organization that is exclusively made up of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

DallasCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives play a crucial role in ensuring programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

›› About Inspire Leadership Network

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent executive peer leadership network of C-suite technology and security leaders. Approaching 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

